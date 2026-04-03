Mahindra Last Mile Mobility continues top position in electric CV market

A big number has come from Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited and it shows how fast electric commercial vehicles are growing in India. The company has once again stayed ahead in its segment and also crossed a major sales mark in the same year.
For FY26, the company has remained the number one electric commercial vehicle maker in India for the fourth year in a row. This is not just about one good year, it shows strong consistency over time.
Key Highlights
- Number one position for four straight years
- Crossed 1 lakh EV sales in one financial year
- Total sales now above 3.4 lakh units
- Strong presence in L5 category
The company also became the first in this space to cross 1 lakh EV sales in a single year. This is a big step as no other commercial EV maker in India has done this before.
Market Position
Market share also remains strong, with around 39.7 percent share in the L5 electric segment.
This category mainly includes electric three wheelers used for cargo and passenger movement in cities. These vehicles are widely used for daily work like deliveries and transport.
Usage and Impact
Another important milestone is the total distance covered by these vehicles.
- Over 6 billion kilometres driven
- Around 240 kilo metric tonnes of carbon emissions reduced
This shows how much these EVs are being used every day and also how they are helping reduce pollution.
New Product Addition
The company also expanded its lineup with the introduction of the Mahindra UDO, a new model designed mainly for delivery work and daily use.
Key Points of UDO
- Around 200 km real world range
- Reverse throttle feature
- New aerodynamic design
These features focus on making daily usage easier for drivers who use these vehicles for long hours.
What is Driving Growth
Growth in this segment is also supported by real world factors.
- Rising fuel prices
- Growing demand for delivery services
- More focus on lower running cost vehicles
Electric three wheelers are now being used more in city logistics and last mile transport. Fleet operators and small business owners are shifting to EVs for better savings and easy running.
The numbers clearly show that electric commercial vehicles are no longer a small part of the market. They are growing fast and becoming a regular choice for daily work use.
Mahindra has kept its lead with strong sales, wide usage and new product updates.