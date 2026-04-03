Tata Safari EV Coming Soon -Big 7 Seater Electric SUV Set For Diwali Launch

The electric space is getting bigger and now Tata Motors is ready with something important. The Safari is finally going electric and it will sit above the Harrier EV as a bigger family option. This will be the first three row electric SUV from the brand.
The launch is expected around the festive season near Diwali. Production is likely to begin around August, so the wait is not very long now.
Key Highlights
- First three row electric SUV from Tata
- Will sit as flagship above Harrier EV
- Launch expected around Diwali 2026
- Production may start by August
Platform and Setup
The new model is internally called Tayrona. It will use the same acti.ev plus platform which is already seen on the Harrier EV. This means most of the core parts like battery and motors will be shared.
Battery and Performance
- 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options expected
- Single motor setup with rear wheel drive on lower trims
- Dual motor setup with all wheel drive on higher trims
- Torque figure could be around 504 Nm
- Fast charging support up to 100 kW
Range figures will be close to the Harrier EV but slightly lower due to bigger size and weight
- Up to 538 km with the smaller battery
- Over 600 km with the bigger battery
Driving Modes and Capability
- Multiple terrain modes like sand mud rock and more
- Off road assist for slow speed control
- Boost mode for extra performance when needed
Design Changes
Expected design highlights
- Closed front grille for EV look
- New bumpers with slight changes
- Aero style alloy wheels
- EV badging
The overall shape will stay similar to the regular Safari, so it will still look big and bold on the road.
Cabin and Features
Talking about the cabin, the layout is expected to remain familiar, but tech and usability should feel more advanced with new features.
Expected cabin highlights
- Same three row seating layout
- Features from Harrier EV are expected to be carried forward
- 540 degree camera system
- Auto park assist
- Advanced ADAS features
- OTA updates and connected tech
- Summon mode and drive pay features
Comfort and Ride
- Multi link rear suspension
- Better damping setup for smoother drive
Rivals and Price
The new Safari EV will compete with models like Mahindra XEV 9S and upcoming electric MPVs.
- Expected price range around Rs 22.5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh
This launch will complete Tata’s electric SUV lineup, as Safari was the only one missing an EV version.
Conclusion
A bigger electric SUV with more seats and strong range is finally on the way.