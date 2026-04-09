Volkswagen Taigun facelift revealed with new design, panoramic sunroof, 8 speed automatic gearbox more!

Volkswagen has finally taken the wraps off the Volkswagen Taigun facelift in India, bringing a fresh update to one of its key SUVs. This is the first significant update for the Taigun since it arrived in 2021 under the brand’s 2.0 strategy.
Fresh Design With New Lighting Touch
The shape of the SUV stays the same, but the details are now more modern and sharper.
Key design highlights
- New LED headlamps with a slimmer look
- Light strip running across the front grille
- Illuminated Volkswagen badge at the front and rear
- Updated bumpers with a cleaner finish
- New alloy wheel designs
- Full width LED tail lamps
- Sequential turn indicators at the rear
- GT variants get black elements and sporty red touches
New colour options include
- Avocado Pearl
- Steel Grey
Along with existing shades like Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Deep Black Pearl and Reflex Silver
Wider Variant Choice
The lineup has been expanded, so buyers now get more options.
Variants on offer
- Comfortline
- Highline
- Highline Plus
- Topline
- GT Line
- GT Plus Chrome
- GT Plus Sport
This helps in choosing the right mix of features and price.
Cabin Feels More Updated Now
Step inside and you will notice that the layout is still similar, but with more features and better finish.
Interior highlights
- 10.25 inch digital driver display
- 10.1 inch touchscreen with updated software
- Dual tone interior themes with new upholstery
- Ambient lighting
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Wireless phone charging
- Smart touch Climatronic AC
- Rear wiper with intermittent function
New additions that stand out
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Voice assistant with Hello Volkswagen command
- Navigation with real time updates
The AC system has also been improved with a new compressor for better cooling.
Same Engines But Important Gearbox Update
The engine options remain the same, but there is a key change in transmission.
Engine options
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol with around 115 hp and 178 Nm
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol with around 150 hp and 250 Nm
Gearbox options
- 6 speed manual continues
- New 8 speed automatic added with 1.0 engine
- 7 speed DSG continues with 1.5 engine
The new 8 speed automatic replaces the older unit and is expected to offer smoother driving and better efficiency. The 1.5 engine also gets rear disc brakes now.
Safety Package Stays Strong
Volkswagen continues to focus on safety.
Key safety features
- 6 airbags
- Electronic stability control
- Hill hold assist
- Traction control
- Multi collision braking
- ISOFIX mounts
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Rain sensing wipers
- Auto dimming IRVM
The Taigun continues with its 5 star Global NCAP safety rating.
Ownership Benefits
Volkswagen is offering a standard ownership package which includes
- 4 year warranty
- 4 year roadside assistance
- 3 free services
Rivals and Segment Competition
The SUV continues to sit in a very competitive mid size SUV space. It goes up against strong names like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Sierra and Honda Elevate. You also have options like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and even the new Renault Duster making things more crowded.