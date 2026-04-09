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Kia Connect crosses 1 lakh paid renewals in India

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Kia India has shared that its connected car platform Kia Connect has now crossed 1,00,000 paid subscription renewals in India. This shows that many users are continuing the service even after the free period ends.

The platform first starts with a free 3 year subscription. After that, users choose to renew. The strong renewal number shows that people are still using it in daily driving.

Strong User Adoption

The company also shared that retention is above 30 percent for paid users. Globally, the enrolment rate is around 97 percent, which shows high usage of connected features.

These numbers show one thing clearly
Connected features are not just add ons anymore
They are now part of daily car use

This milestone also highlights strong customer trust and long term value of the connected ecosystem. It shows that users are moving beyond initial usage and are making connected tech a part of regular driving life.

What Kia Connect Offers

Kia Connect has grown a lot since it first came in India in 2019 under the name UVO.

Key changes over time include

  • Smartwatch connection added
  • Alexa voice support added
  • OTA software updates introduced
  • Surround view camera support added
  • Kia Connect 2.0 launched

Now it works as a full digital system inside the car.

Main Features Inside Kia Connect

It now offers more than 100 features spread across different areas

  • Navigation support
  • Remote engine start and stop
  • Vehicle health reports
  • Safety alerts and tracking
  • Convenience controls from phone
  • Security and emergency support

Other advanced tools include

  • Digital key access
  • Live diagnostics system
  • Multi language voice control
  • Surround view monitoring
  • OTA updates for system upgrade

Customer Benefits in Daily Use

People use Kia Connect for simple daily tasks like

  • Checking car status from phone
  • Locking and unlocking remotely
  • Getting alerts for issues
  • Tracking service needs
  • Using remote AC control in some models

These small features make driving more connected and easier.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

Kia offers different plans based on features and duration.

Kia Connect StandaloneKia Connect BasicKia Connect Premium
1 Year2 Year3 Year1 Year2 Year3 Year1 Year2 Year3 Year
INR 1890INR 2890INR 3890INR 3590INR 5790INR 7990INR 4690INR 6890INR 9090

Plans are flexible based on user need.

Wider Impact

Kia India has also crossed 5 lakh connected car sales, which shows growing trust in its digital systems.

The brand also runs programs like Drive Green and Kia Inspiring Drive to improve customer engagement.

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