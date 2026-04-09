Kia Connect crosses 1 lakh paid renewals in India

Kia India has shared that its connected car platform Kia Connect has now crossed 1,00,000 paid subscription renewals in India. This shows that many users are continuing the service even after the free period ends.
The platform first starts with a free 3 year subscription. After that, users choose to renew. The strong renewal number shows that people are still using it in daily driving.
Strong User Adoption
The company also shared that retention is above 30 percent for paid users. Globally, the enrolment rate is around 97 percent, which shows high usage of connected features.
These numbers show one thing clearly
Connected features are not just add ons anymore
They are now part of daily car use
This milestone also highlights strong customer trust and long term value of the connected ecosystem. It shows that users are moving beyond initial usage and are making connected tech a part of regular driving life.
What Kia Connect Offers
Kia Connect has grown a lot since it first came in India in 2019 under the name UVO.
Key changes over time include
- Smartwatch connection added
- Alexa voice support added
- OTA software updates introduced
- Surround view camera support added
- Kia Connect 2.0 launched
Now it works as a full digital system inside the car.
Main Features Inside Kia Connect
It now offers more than 100 features spread across different areas
- Navigation support
- Remote engine start and stop
- Vehicle health reports
- Safety alerts and tracking
- Convenience controls from phone
- Security and emergency support
Other advanced tools include
- Digital key access
- Live diagnostics system
- Multi language voice control
- Surround view monitoring
- OTA updates for system upgrade
Customer Benefits in Daily Use
People use Kia Connect for simple daily tasks like
- Checking car status from phone
- Locking and unlocking remotely
- Getting alerts for issues
- Tracking service needs
- Using remote AC control in some models
These small features make driving more connected and easier.
Subscription Plans and Pricing
Kia offers different plans based on features and duration.
|Kia Connect Standalone
|Kia Connect Basic
|Kia Connect Premium
|1 Year
|2 Year
|3 Year
|1 Year
|2 Year
|3 Year
|1 Year
|2 Year
|3 Year
|INR 1890
|INR 2890
|INR 3890
|INR 3590
|INR 5790
|INR 7990
|INR 4690
|INR 6890
|INR 9090
Plans are flexible based on user need.
Wider Impact
Kia India has also crossed 5 lakh connected car sales, which shows growing trust in its digital systems.
The brand also runs programs like Drive Green and Kia Inspiring Drive to improve customer engagement.