Volkswagen Shows Its Support For India With The #GermanyCheersForIndia – Campaign

Volkswagen recently launched a brand new #GermanyCheersForIndia campaign, to show support for the Indian Team in the ongoing Cricket World Cup tournament. As we all know, Cricket is not just a sport for us Indians, but it’s also an emotion that connects people. Cricket is nothing short of a religion for the Indian audience, as they all unite together to support their national team, and now with the world’s biggest cricketing tournament gaining pace, the cricket fever is spreading across India like wildfire.

The #GermanyCheersForIndia campaign started on the 27th of May when Volkswagen India published a teaser film on its social media pages, that featured the highlights of the Cup Edition along with an exuberant cheer for the Indian team in the background. The campaign was conceptualized and executed by the DDB Mudra Group, along with PHD India and MSL India. This one of a kind, multi-media campaign has not only promoted Volkswagen cars but has also brought Germany and India together over the sport of cricket.

To make this brand campaign viral on social media, DDB Mudra Group and PHD India, involved legendary German football player, Thomas Muller. Muller tweeted a photo of himself in a blue jersey, with his wishes for the Indian cricket team with the hashtag #GermanyCheersforIndia. To further fuel the excitement of the fans, the agencies looped in Indian cricket icons Harsha Bhogle and Shikhar Dhawan, who responded to Muller’s tweet with messages of appreciation. Their acknowledgement and admiration for the support pouring in from Germany made the movement stand out in the eyes of Indian fans, who were delighted at this unexpected support.

Also Read: Top 5 Changes: Volkswagen Cup Edition

Speaking about the campaign, Bishwajeet Samal, Head of Marketing, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “World over, Volkswagen has a great commitment towards sports. It plays an integral part of our business as it unites performance, passion, inspiration, excitement and lastly emotion. As a German brand, it is great to witness the support that this campaign has received from Germany so far, with more and more people joining in the cheer. With Thomas Muller catalyzing the #GermanyCheersForIndia movement, we aim to celebrate and bring together sportsman spirit all over.”

Also Read: Volkswagen Introduces Cup Edition Models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento

Rahul Mathew, National Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group added, “At a time when every brand would be doing their bit to support the Indian team, we needed to do something that would not only stand out but also had a strong Volkswagen connect. And what better way to do that than to use its German origins. #GermanyCheersForIndia does the unthinkable – Thomas Mueller in a blue jersey pledging his support for India. The campaign has garnered unprecedented conversation for the brand. And has gotten cricket stars and fans applauding both Mueller and Volkswagen, for this gesture.”