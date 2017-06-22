Volkswagen Polo Ranked Highest Premium Compact In J.D. Power 2016 India Initial Quality Study

J.D. Power found from its 2016 India Initial Quality (IQS) Study that customers in India have ranked the Volkswagen Polo highest in the premium compact car segment. The J.D. Power study measured problems that owners experienced with new vehicles during the first two to six months of ownership. This includes 8,330 vehicle owners across 30 cities in India.

More than 200 problem symptoms in eight vehicle categories were examined (listed in order of frequency of reported problems): engine and transmission; driving experience; HVAC; vehicle exterior; features, controls and displays; vehicle interior; audio, entertainment and navigation; and seats. All problems were summarized as the number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), with a lower PP100 score indicating a lower incidence of problems and higher initial quality.

Don’t Miss – All-New 2017 Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo was reported with only 55 PP100 in the premium compact segment of cars. This score has been significantly higher than the average of the segment, which stands at 89 PP100 as well as that of the overall industry which stands at 95 PP100. The Polo was rated higher than last year in the categories Engine & Transmission, HVAC, Driving Experience, Vehicle Interior and Seats.