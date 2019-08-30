Volkswagen Polo And Vento To Receive A Facelift Next Month

The largest car manufacturer in the world, Volkswagen, brought the Polo hatchback to the Indian market 10 years ago. Along with this hatchback, the German carmaker also brought the Vento sedan, both of which have been the most popular offerings of the Indian car manufacturer till date. The company will now be offering yet another facelift of these popular models in the Indian market, which would come with a number of tweaks on the outside of the car as well as the interior of the car. These new models are scheduled for launch on the 4th of September, a few days from now.

As mentioned above, the cars will get a number of exterior and interior changes in this facelift. From spy shots captured earlier, the cars seem to receive revised bumpers and come other styling differences. Newly designed alloy wheels too, can be expected to be a part of the package. Not much is know about the interior changes, however, expect Volkswagen to overhaul the space and add a couple of more features in the mix as well. Apart from these aesthetic changes, expect the Polo and Vento to retain the same mechanical bits, with the same engine and transmission options which are on offer now.

In terms of engines, there are three options to choose from. The Polo draws power from a 1-litre MPI, 3-cylinder petrol engine, offering 976 PS of peak power and 95 Nm of maximum twist. A 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel motor is also offered with this hatchback, which generates 89 hp of peak power and 230 Nm of twist. A sporty, turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol motor is on offer too, which generates 104 PS of peak power and 175 Nm of maximum twist and comes paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Coming to the Vento, the sedan comes with a 1.6-litre MPI motor, offering 105 PS of peak power and 153 Nm of twist. Apart from that, the Vento also comes with the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel motors seen in the Polo hatchback. However, it is not yet known if Volkswagen would continue offering the oil burner engine options in the two cars once the BS-VI emission norms are put into effect from April next year.