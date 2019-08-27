Volkswagen Opens A New Dealership In Porvorim, Goa

Yesterday, Volkswagen India inaugurated a new dealership in Goa, which is a split facility situated at Porvorim and Verna Industrial Estate, both. This new Goa facility is a 2S (Sales and Service) facility, which will be managed along with Das WeltAuto, which is Volkswagen’s pre-owned car seller. The inauguration of the new Goa facility, Volkswagen will be expanding its dealership network of 132 showrooms, 113 workshops, 105 DasWelt.Auto outlets in over 102 cities across India. Recently, Volkswagen had also inaugurated a new state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility in Aurangabad, India.

Also Read: In Conversation: Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

This new state-of-the-art facility will be managed by Mr Parth Modi, Managing Director, Mody Group. When both, the showroom at Porvorim and the service workshop at Verna Industrial Estate are combined together, the overall area is 5,619 sqm. Also, a team of highly dedicated and trained sales consultants will be assisting customers with a suitable carline from a range of Volkswagen cars starting with the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and Passat. Additionally, the service facility of this dealership in Goa also gets a 7-bay workshop that can undertake preventive and periodic maintenance, along with accidental repair work.

Also Read: Volkswagen Expands Its Dealership Network With New 3S Facility In Aurangabad

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “With increased market penetration in Goa, our customers are increasingly looking for premium aspirational mobility. This provides us with a huge opportunity to further connect with our customers in this region. Through this new facility, we aim to increase accessibility and offer our customers true German engineering coupled with safety, highest build quality and a fun-to-drive experience.”

Also Read: Volkswagen Polo At 10 – Ten Interesting Facts

Commenting on the Volkswagen India partnership in Goa, Mr Parth Modi, Director, Mody Group said, “With the inauguration of this new facility, we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Volkswagen and enhance the accessibility of premium German cars in this region. Through our new touchpoint in this city, we are confident that we will continue to provide Volkswagen’s world-renowned standards of customer care and service.”