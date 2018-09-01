Hyosung to Re-enter India With Aquila 250 Successor, Mirage 250

Hyosung was on its way to make a mark in the Indian market, however, their Indian partner, DSK, is in some trouble at the moment. Hyosung had to put a stop on the sale of their bikes and had to stop their ride abruptly. The Hyosung Company line up included the GT250R, GT650R, Aqulia 250 and Aquila Pro. Now Hyosung fans can rejoice as the Korean bike maker is partnering with the Kinetic Group, to bring the brand back to India. Rumour has it, the bike would be the successor of the Aquila 250.

To be called the Mirage 250, the bike will be powered by a new version of the two cylinder, 250 cc engine as seen in their other bikes. The new V twin will be tuned to comply with new emission norms world wide. Offering a good increase in torque and a little less power compared to the old engine on the GT250R and Aquila 250. The design cues have a minimalist approach, with bigger wheels than the Aquila 250 and a single pod instrument console. The bike will also feature a larger 15 litre tank and dual channel ABS. The larger tank gives a range of 400 kilometres, Hyosung claims. So one can expect a fuel efficiency of 26 kilometre for a litre.

The Mirage 250 would give Hyosung a kick start in the market thus enabling them to roll out more motorcycles for the Indian market. The Mirage 250 is rumoured to be made available with a price tag of INR 2.5L to 3.5L which makes it a bit pricey against its competition, the RE Classic 350. We believe the price is justified for a twin cylinder. With much better design than the already beautiful Aquila 250, it is just a matter time to find out whether it will be a hit or a miss, for the Indian market.