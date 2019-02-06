Volkswagen Motorsport Rides on the Success of the Polo and Polo R2 at FMSCI INRC 2018

Last year marks a very successful run for Volkswagen, who have had a successful run in the last season of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship. The Polo and Polo R2, combined have secured 37 podium finishes, 10 of which were the top position, in the overall, INRC 1, INRC 2 and INRC 3 categories. The last race of the season, was held at the Raymond Drift Track in Thane, where team Arka Motorsports, Snap Racing and Team Champions, battled it out against each other and many more contenders. Moreover, guest drivers Vicky Chandhok, Akbar Ibrahim and Sirish Chandran bag a podium each driving the factory-prepped Volkswagen Polo R2.

Helping customers by providing them parts support and assistance, Volkswagen is currently the only team that supports private buyers and helps them fulfil their racing dream. This step enables small teams of enthusiasts to compete in motorsport with the technical know-how of a factory team. Karna Kadur from Arka Motorsports kept the overall championship gripping till the last round as he competed for the top honours, securing three wins and five podiums, Karna managed to bag the INRC 2 title as well. In the INRC 3 category, the Volkswagen Polo, used by various teams took 14 out of 15 possible podium finishes through the year. This marks one of the most successful outings for a car in a season.

In the world of rally, the rally spec Polo R2 participated in three out of a possible five outings this season. Three entries and three podium finishes were a real surprise as all three drivers were rallying after a long break from competitive driving. The results highlighted the potential of the Volkswagen Polo R2 car with solid performance, spot-on handling and unbeatable reliability. Mr Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “2018 has been a brilliant year for us. I am extremely happy to see the Polo being successful across categories, especially bagging the INRC 2 and INRC 3 titles. There was a lot of learning for the teams and the drivers through the year, including for us at the factory. Our Polo R2 ran superbly and grabbed a podium in each of its entry and that speaks volumes of its potential.” He further added, “We are now all set to build rally cars for our customers across INRC 1, INRC 2 and INRC 3 category and deliver them before the start of the season.”