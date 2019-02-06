The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Is the Most Powerful Street-Legal Ford Till Date

The Ford Mustang is nothing short of an American motoring icon. On sale since 1965, the Mustang has seen six generations of production and a huge number of variants. The last generation, however, was the first one to be sold in foreign markets as well, ours included, in a right-hand drive configuration. The folks have Ford will now offer a new variant, the MY 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, which takes this pony car straight into supercar territory. This new GT500, generates more power than Ford’s very own supercar, the GT, and comes with a proper V8 in the front which produces a sweet note, every time your right foot digs deep.

Under the bonnet lies a 5.2-litre v8 engine, which uses a supercharger to push out more than 700 ponies at the crank. This car sends the power to the rear wheel via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. This translates to a quarter mile time of less than 11 seconds. While a manual may have had a better appeal, but this dual clutch offers a lighting quick shifting time of 0.1 seconds. A neat looking rotary dial replaces a traditional gear lever in the cabin. The front two passengers are hugged properly with the Recaro bucket seats the car comes standard with. Moreover, when you are not racing on the track, you can use the latest SYnc 3 infotainments system and blast some nice tunes through your smartphone. The instrument console in this has gone all-digital and uses a 12-inch display screen.

The Shelby will also come with all carbon fibre wheels, making it perhaps the most affordable car you can get with carbon wheels from the factory. Anchorage duties are done by Brembo brakes on all corners, 6-piston callipers in the front and 4-piston callipers at the rear. Moreover, the car is said to be the most aerodynamic Mustang ever, An additional carbon fibre track pack will let you have more of carbon fibre and additional aero bits which make the car shed some more weight and look a bit better. Do check out this video and listen to the glorious V8 roar throughout.