Volkswagen Introduces ‘Pay-For-Usage’ Model For BS6 Cars

In the current scenario, where accessible individual mobility is on the rise, Volkswagen India has introduced Omni-channel mobility solutions which address the varied requirements of the customers. These solutions will aim to reduce the financial strain on customers. Through Volkswagen Power Lease, a customer can access all Volkswagen BS6 cars and avail ‘pay-for-usage’ model complete with zero down payment, low rental charges, insurance coverage and flexible maintenance option across varied tenure period of two, three and four years.

It enables a customer to easily upgrade to other Volkswagen models, avail tax benefits depending on the customer’s financial preferences while providing lucrative buy-back/retain options. Customers can opt for either of the leasing options: wet lease or dry lease – wet-lease covers all maintenance cost and offers buy-back at the market value of the car; while under the dry lease customer will have to bear the maintenance cost and the buy-back will be available only at a pre-determined value.

A ‘pay-for-usage’ model across all Volkswagen BS6 cars with varied tenure options is available at low rental charges and zero down payment. Volkswagen Power Lease also offers easy upgrade and no recurring costs options. It covers risk, lowers monthly cash outflow with zero down payment and offers mobility without the associated hassles of recurring insurance renewals, maintenance costs and road tax payments. As an introductory offer to support customers in the prevailing circumstances, Volkswagen provides a 2-month lease rental holiday (for cars leased under the program till 31st July 2020).

As part of Volkswagen Secure, the customer can purchase a Vento or a Tiguan Allspace with flexible down payment and low EMI, including insurance coverage for a tenure of three or four years. Customers can avail financial assistance through Volkswagen Financial Services. Under the Secure program, customers will get guaranteed residual value along with an assured buyback option. The customer may also choose to retain the car /upgrade to another model with attractive refinance options available from Volkswagen Financial Services.

Commenting on the Omni-channel mobility initiative undertaken, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the prevailing economic situation, we, at Volkswagen would like to offer customers financial prudency through our Omni-channel mobility program. The Volkswagen Secure and Power Lease initiatives provide customers with the power and independence to purchase their favourite Volkswagen in a hassle-free, contactless and digitalized manner.”

Volkswagen recently launched limited edition TSI variant of two of its most popular products- the Polo and the Vento. The limited TSI edition will be offered on the Highline Plus MT variants of the Polo and Vento. It is powered by the same newly introduced compact, powerful and economical 1.0l TSI BS6 engine which is present on the regular Polo and Vento. Both the limited edition models will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The limited-edition could be distinguished from the regular ones, as it comes with a stylish honeycomb grille, sporty body side graphics, bold TSI badge across the passenger doors, stunning black ORVM, glossy black roof and spoilers which showcases that the limited-edition carline has been aesthetically enhanced to depict the true power and dynamics of the TSI engine. As for the price, Volkswagen has priced the Limited edition Highline MT variants of the Polo and Vento at Rs 7.89 lakhs and 10.99 lakhs(both prices ex-showroom) respectively.

Volkswagen’s TSI engine is designed to sip less fuel while retaining the fun-to-drive experience. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit can generate a peak power of 110 PS and deliver 175Nm of peak torque and provide a fuel efficiency of 18.24 Kmpl on Polo and 17.69 Kmpl on Vento ( ARAI rated).