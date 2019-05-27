The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol – What To Expect?

With the country’s largest car maker deciding to pull the plug on diesel-powered cars starting April 2020, the S-Cross will need to be fitted with a petrol engine soon. Along with the Vitara Brezza, the S-Cross was the only car in Maruti’s portfolio which until now, was only offered with a diesel engine. Expected to arrive in the coming months, the petrol-powered Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol, like the recently launched Baleno Hybrid, will most probably make use of a secondary energy source with its fuel-sipping motor too.

For the size and the segment which it represents, the S-Cross petrol will most likely be fitted with the K15B, 1.5-litre petrol engine which also propels the Ciaz. Paired with Maruti’s Smart Hybrid technology, this setup shuns a conventional alternator for an integrated starter generator (ISG), which also helps the petrol engine with some additional torque when required. The system makes use of brake energy regeneration, which is then stored in batteries and used when the idle start/stop system has to crank up the engine.

Cranking out 103 Bhp and 138 Nm of torque under the Ciaz’s hood, this motor should generate almost similar power when fitted under the S-Cross’ bonnet. Since it is also available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic, we expect both the options to be offered with the S-Cross too. Rated for an efficiency figure of 21.5 (MT) and 20.2 km/l (AT) for the Ciaz, once upgraded to be BS VI compliant, this engine will only become cleaner and maybe even more efficient once the S-Cross comes fitted with it.

In terms of pricing, since diesel-powered cars were anyways more expensive, compared to a petrol-powered version, we believe the Petrol S-Cross won’t ask for too much compared to its current asking. Although the technology involved in making the engine compliant with the new norms will have a slight effect on the sticker price. Facelifted in 2017, we expect the Petrol S-Cross to carry some upgrades in the form of the new SmartPlay infotainment system, maybe a new design for the alloys and minor changes in the form of some new highlights. We’ll get you more updates as and when they arrive. Until then, stay tuned.