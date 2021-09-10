Is TVS Fiero Finally Making A Comeback In 125cc Avatar?

Back in November 2020, a huge wave of excitement fused with nostalgia was sent in the Indian motorcycling circles when it came to light that TVS filed a trademark for the name ‘Fiero 125’. Nothing concrete happened after that, to support the rumours that TVS is indeed prepping up for the Fiero’s comeback, until now. TVS recently sent out media invites for a new product launch that is slated to happen on 16th September and the teaser image showcases LED DRLs with ‘Turn your rad on’ text embedded with it. At first, you might believe that TVS is going to launch a new variant of the Radeon commuter motorcycle but there’s more to it.

Yesterday, TVS announced on its social media handles that it is soon going to launch two new 125cc products in India. While one is expected to be the 125cc counterpart of the Jupiter gearless scooter, the rumour mill suggests that the other offering could very well be the Fiero 125! TVS could also utilize the names Raider and Retron because it already has trademarks registered for the following names.

More about the Fiero

For the uninitiated, Fiero was a motorcycle from the 2000s that was well known for its very capable 150cc engine. The bike was launched at a time in the market when TVS and Suzuki were partners. That said, as the brand is working on bringing back the same nameplate, the engine on the TVS Fiero 125 is expected to retain the same characteristics. The Fiero of the years gone by was particularly famous for its robustness but couldn’t bear the onslaught of modern 150cc motorcycles and had to be discontinued. If TVS is actually thinking about reviving the Fiero moniker, we can expect the two-wheeler manufacturer to bless it with modern and first-in-segment features such as all-LED lighting along with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, GTT and more.

The revival of the Fiero in the form of Fiero 125 makes absolute sense because TVS doesn’t have a 125cc motorcycle in its portfolio currently. It did have Phoenix 125 which did well because of the features it had on offer but was later discontinued. The upcoming TVS Fiero 125 will challenge the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and also, Honda SP 125 in the premium commuter segment. Talking of the expected price, the bike should demand an ex-showroom price of close to Rs 70,000 in order to challenge the competition quite effectively.