Volkswagen Taigun Finally Gets A Launch Date!

Apart from ruining countless lives, the pandemic has also ruined several launch timelines. Take the VW Taigun for instance. The German carmaker’s attempt at challenging the supremacy of the Korean twins should have arrived here a long time back. But as the popular saying goes ‘Better late than never!’, Volkswagen India has now revealed the launch date of the upcoming Taigun. VW India will announce the prices of its upcoming 5-seater compact SUV on 23rd September.

Exclusive previews

It is worth noting here that the company has already kick-started its exclusive previews across eight key cities in India in the first phase. The first preview begins in Bengaluru on 21st & 22nd August 2021, followed by Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh over weekends. You can read more about it here.

Exterior

The Taigun features a typically understated design like other Volkswagens. The front features an upright face with a chrome grille featuring horizontal slats. The headlights are LED projector units with LED DRLs. The front bumpers get extensive chrome treatment and a silver skid plate. The side features 16-inch steel wheels and 16 inch or 17-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant. The rear features LED taillamps and a horizontal ‘infinity’ LED element running across the boot. Other details include shark fin antenna and silver roof rails.

Interior

The interior is again understated with minimal cuts and creases. The dashboard features a dual-tone theme of black and white. The dashboard features red ambient lighting to liven things up. If you choose the Cherry red exterior colour, the dashboard will be coloured in red. The seats come in leatherette upholstery depending on the variant and also come with a ventilation function. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6 speakers and wireless smartphone connectivity. Top-end variants will also get an 8-inch virtual cockpit.

Other features include wireless charging, cooled glovebox , USB C type charging ports, rear A/C vents, electrically foldable mirrors, automatic climate control with touch-sensitive controls and Volkswagen’s new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. In terms of practicality, it gets 60:40 split seats and 385 litres of boot space.

Powertrain options

The Taigun will feature two petrol engines and no diesel engine. The entry-level engine will be a turbocharged 1 litre 3-cylinder TSI engine which produces 115ps and 178nm of torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The second engine option will be a turbocharged 1.5 litre 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150ps and 250nm of torque.