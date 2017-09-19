Volkswagen India Expands Its Bangalore Parts Distribution Center

Volkswagen Group Sales India has expanded its Regional Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Bangalore. Present at the inauguration of the expansion ceremony were Berndt A Buchmann, Director of Volkswagen Group India After Sales & Vehicle Logistics and Vinod Prakash Shivhare, Head of Volkswagen Group India Parts Logistics. The PDC was first established in the year 2015 to strengthen the network of Volkswagen Group India in the southern part of the country and help improve delivery of genuine parts to authorized service stations of the Volkswagen Group in India.

This expansion is in line with the company’s three depot network strategy under the Depot Network Development Project. The facility has been designed by Volkswagen Group Sales India in co-operation with Volkswagen AG worldwide and it fulfills the company’s global standards. With its location and extension, the PDC in Bangalore will continue to contribute in reducing current lead-time in providing genuine parts to 111 dealers of the brands Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda across the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala.

In order to further strengthen the Volkswagen Group in India and taking a step towards continuous expansion of its After Sales and Spare parts infrastructure in the country, a further Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) of approximately 25,000 sq. metres at Chakan, Pune has been planned. This RDC is expected to be functional by the fourth quarter of 2018.

On this occasion, Buchmann said, “The expansion of the PDC in Bangalore is a strategically important move for the Volkswagen Group in India. The PDC will cater to the Southern region which contributes to close to half of parts sales in the country. Our target is to ensure quickest delivery of parts to dealers ultimately improving customer satisfaction.”