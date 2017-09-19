6th Harley-Davidson Northern H.O.G. Rally Concludes Successfully

Over 1000 H.O.G. members rode down from across the length and breadth of the country to the scenic city of Jodhpur for the 6th Northern H.O.G. Rally (N.H.R.) This year’s edition of N.H.R., scheduled from September 15th to 17th was hosted by Dunes Chapter, Rajasthan and witnessed participation from across all H.O.G. chapters.

You May Like – Harley-Davidson Fat Boy And Heritage Softail Classic Prices Cut By Up To INR 2.5 Lakh

Organized exclusively by and for H.O.G. members, the rally had a line-up of activities including the Custom Motorcycle Contest and beard competition among others. The Custom Motorcycle Contest was won by Vinay Agarwal from the Dunes Harley-Davidson chapter. The highlight of the event was the much-anticipated signature H.O.G. Custom Motorcycle Contest where riders demonstrated their passion, creativity and inspiration that they have put into customizing their motorcycles. N.H.R. also saw two top indie bands and DJs from Delhi and Rajasthan entertain participants over the course the two days.

Among the live bands were the world-renowned ‘Barmer Boys’, with their contemporary approach to Rajasthani Gypsy and Sufi music, which includes beat boxing in their live performances. Other bands that performed were Delhi-based Tanya Nambiar Collective and The CopyCats with retro rock n’ roll sets that resonate well with the riding lifestyle. DJ Sid Morrison, a well-known name on the Indian music circuit performed his eclectic set, curated especially for riders from different parts of the country. DJ TechPanda and a host of other performers were also part of the line-up.x6th Northern H.O.G. Rally