Volkswagen ID.4 Cabin Layout And Features Revealed In New Images

Volkswagen’s electric offensive continues to gather speed with series production of the brand’s first all-electric SUV, the ID.4, beginning in Zwickau. The world premiere of the ID.4 is planned by the end of September.

The ID.4 is based on Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB). This is an all-electric platform that maximizes the opportunities offered by e-mobility. With its low drag coefficient of 0.28 and scalable battery system, the ID.4 can cover over 500 kilometres with a single charge. The vehicle also offers plenty of interior space and the powerful proportions which also lend an ultra-modern look to the exterior.

The ID.4 is quickly approaching its launch, with the first vehicles scheduled for delivery before the end of this year. Volkswagen’s ID.4 will be part of the globally booming, compact SUV segment – with plans to produce and sell the e-SUV not only in Europe but also in China and later in the USA. VW has released images which give a tour on how things appear inside. The ID.4’s cabin promises ample space, purist design, high-effect lighting and sustainable upholstery material.

Unlike comparable Volkswagen models, the vehicle interior demonstrates a new character because the compact electric drive results in a very spacious vehicle cabin. Like a typical SUV, the doors open wide, the seating position is high and there’s 543 litres of boot space with the rear seat backrests in an upright position.

The dash panel seems to be floating, as it is not linked to the centre console, which has been designed as an independent component. A large, tilting panoramic sunroof made of glass (optional) grants an unrestricted view of the sky. As darkness falls, the background lighting can be adjusted within 30-colour spectrum and the entire display and operating concept have been designed logically and with a straightforward character.

ID. Light is a new feature in all ID. models – a light strip below the windscreen. It supports drivers in a host of situations with intuitive lighting effects in different colours. As a result, ID. Light signals to the driver that the vehicle’s drive system is active and that the car has been unlocked or locked. It accentuates information issued by the driver assist and navigation systems and signals braking prompts and incoming phone calls. In conjunction with the navigation system, ID. Light helps to smoothly guide drivers through traffic: by blinking, it recommends a lane change and can also warn the driver if their ID.4 is in the wrong lane.

The front seats in the ID.4 s bear the seal of approval by the German Campaign for Healthier Backs (AGR). They come with a number of electrical adjustment options, while their pneumatic lumbar supports have a built-in massage function. The two future ID.4 limited edition models1 come with seat covers made from animal-free materials. They are constructed of a combination of leatherette and ArtVelours – a microfibre material that consists of around 20 percent recycled PET bottles.