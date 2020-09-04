Royal Enfield And Levi’s Join Hands For Riding Apparel Under ‘Capsule Collection’

Two iconic brands – Royal Enfield and Levi’s – have come together to announce a new ‘Capsule Collection’ which combines style, form and function to catch the attention of motorcycle riders and denim fans alike. Fans of both brands can now pick from an exclusive collection that includes jeans & jackets made from CORDURA denim with a high abrasion resistance that is built to last.

They are purposefully designed with features like armour slots for shoulder, elbow and knee, a 3D pocket with a hidden zipper, high visibility reflective tape and more. In addition, there is a wide range of graphic t-shirts available in the collection, with designs created by a multi-disciplinary artist, Toria Jaymes, who works under the guise of “Stay Outside”.

Toria has a strong, authentic design language, and is a rider herself. She has previously collaborated with Royal Enfield and is often seen in Levi’s as she is a big fan of the brand herself. The collection will be available for purchase at select Levi’s Stores and Levis.in. It is also available online at store.royalenfield.com and at the select Royal Enfield stores.

Commenting on the collaboration with Levi’s, Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business at Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield has a longstanding commitment of providing a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life, and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles. We’re delighted to be collaborating with a fellow iconic brand, Levi’s.”

He added, “With a rich legacy and the cultural impact that both the brands have, the collaboration is a perfect fit. Incorporating the strong identities and values of both the brands, Royal Enfield with its understanding of the motorcycling ethos and Levi’s with its expertise in denim and apparel; this collection is a perfect blend of comfort, style and safety. Also, it is a celebration of all the countless memories, endless journeys and adventurous times that the two brands have been a part of for the riders both on and off the saddle.”