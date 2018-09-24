Volkswagen Engages its Digital Workplace Initiative Across all Dealerships

Volkswagen India has announced its initiated to Digitize their workplaces across all 121 dealerships that are spread across 104 cities. This initiative will help representatives better communicate with customers, helping keep one and other better informed. It will show buyers a presentation of the vehicle they wish to purchase, financing solutions, competition & comparison, test driver details and registration information. Volkswagen has taken this initiative further by incorporating it into their after sales service program that allows customers to receive regular updates via SMS regarding the progress of their vehicle at the workshop through a 6 step procedure. Keeping you updated from when your service begins to when it ends is quite handy, better yet is being able to also chose if you’d pick up your own vehicle or have it delivered home.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “People are at the centre of Volkswagen’s business and with the Digital Workplace initiative, we aim to enhance the sales and after-sales processes as well as digitalize the customer buying experience. As the country moves a step forward with the Digitalize India campaign, this is yet another enterprise to fully integrate our dealerships and provide a premium user experience. It is our endeavour to offer our customers, all of Volkswagen’s services at the comfort and convenience of their homes.”