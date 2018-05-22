Volkswagen Delivers More Than 900,000 Vehicles In April

The Volkswagen Group and its brands continued on their growth path in April. At 927,200 units, deliveries by the Group in April were 10.2 percent higher than the same month last year. Over 3.6 million vehicles have been handed over to customers since the beginning of the year, a growth of 8.1 percent.

The Group recorded a strong increase in deliveries in Europe: over 1.5 million new vehicles were handed over to customers there in the first four months (+5.4 percent), of which 402,600 units were delivered in April – an increase of 9.2 percent compared with the same month last year. The Group handed over 333,900 new vehicles to customers in Western Europe in April (+9.5 percent), of which 126,200 were delivered in the home market of Germany (+11.5 percent). Deliveries in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe grew 8.0 percent to 68,700 vehicles.

The Group continued its stable growth in the North American market, with deliveries since the beginning of the year running at some 300,900 units (+2.6 percent). 79,900 units were handed over to customers in the North America region in April (+0.5 percent). Over 53,700 U.S. customers took delivery of a new vehicle from the Group in April – an increase of 3.2 percent. Group deliveries in the South American market grew 31.8 percent in April. A total of 51,900 vehicles were handed over to customers in the region. Group deliveries in Brazil in April were substantially higher than the previous year: 34,000 new vehicles were handed over to customers there, an increase of 50.4 percent.

As a result of the sustained upward trend in the Asia-Pacific region, deliveries since the beginning of the year rose to just short of 1.5 million (+12.0 percent). The Group handed over 360,000 new vehicles to customers in the region in April, representing growth of 12.2 percent. Deliveries in the Chinese market grew further in April, with 334,800 vehicles (+11.7 percent) handed over to customers there.