New 2018 Hyundai Creta Walkaround Video, Tech Specs and India Prices

Hyundai launched the new 2018 Creta in the Indian market on May 21, 2018. The compact SUV is available with prices starting from INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). We’ve already reported all the details about the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift and you can read all about it here. We’re awaiting the compact SUV in enter Motoroids’ garage to bring you a detailed review. Meanwhile, you can check out this walkaround video of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift that explains all the interior and exterior features of the new compact SUV (courtesy: Automobiles Encyclopedia):

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta will continue to use the same 1.6-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.4-litre diesel engines. The engine and transmission combination includes:

Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)

Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)

Diesel – 1.4L CRDi 6 Speed Manual Transmission (90 PS/220 Nm)

Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)

Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)

Check out the complete technical specifications of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift below.

Engine Option 1.6 Petrol 1.4 Diesel 1.6 Diesel ENGINE Configuration 4 Cylinder, 16 Valves 4 Cylinder, 16 Valves 4 Cylinder, 16 Valves Valvetrain Type Dual VTVT CRDi CRDi with VGT Displacement (cc) 1,591 1,396 1,582 Max Power (ps/rpm) 123/6,400 90/4,000 128/4,000 Max Torque(kgm/rpm) 15.4/4,850 22.4/1,500-2,750 26.5/1,500-3,000 TRANSMISSION Type 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Automatic 6-Speed Automatic SUSPENSION Front McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Coupled Torsion Beam with Coil Spring BRAKES Front Disc Rear Drum TYRE Size 205/65 R16 Steel (E,E+) /205/65 R16 Alloy (S,SX)

215/60 R17 Alloy (SX AT, SX Dual Tone,SX(O)) Spare Tyre 205/65 R16 Steel (E,E+,S,SX)

215/60 R17 Steel (SX AT, SX Dual Tone,SX(O)) Type Tubeless DIMENSIONS Overall length (mm) 4,270 Overall width (mm) 1,780 Overall height (mm) 1,630 Wheelbase (mm) 2,590 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 55

Plan to buy one? Below are the variant wise India prices of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift:

Engine Variant Ex-showroom Price 1.6 PL E INR 9,43,908 E+ INR 9,99,900 SX INR 11,93,934 SX Dual Tone INR 12,43,934 SX AT INR 13,43,834 SX (O) INR 13,59,948 1.4 DSL E+ INR 9,99,900 S INR 11,73,893 1.6 DSL S AT INR 13,19,934 SX INR 13,23,934 SX Dual Tone INR 13,73,934 SX AT INR 14,83,934 SX (O) INR 15,03,934

Check out more images of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta below: