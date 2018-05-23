Trending:
New 2018 Hyundai Creta Walkaround Video, Tech Specs and India Prices

Hyundai launched the new 2018 Creta in the Indian market on May 21, 2018. The compact SUV is available with prices starting from INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). We’ve already reported all the details about the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift and you can read all about it here. We’re awaiting the compact SUV in enter Motoroids’ garage to bring you a detailed review. Meanwhile, you can check out this walkaround video of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift that explains all the interior and exterior features of the new compact SUV (courtesy: Automobiles Encyclopedia):

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta will continue to use the same 1.6-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.4-litre diesel engines. The engine and transmission combination includes:

  • Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
  • Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
  • Diesel – 1.4L CRDi 6 Speed Manual Transmission (90 PS/220 Nm)
  • Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)
  • Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)

Check out the complete technical specifications of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift below.

Engine Option1.6 Petrol1.4 Diesel1.6 Diesel
ENGINE
Configuration4 Cylinder, 16 Valves4 Cylinder, 16 Valves4 Cylinder, 16 Valves
Valvetrain TypeDual VTVTCRDiCRDi with VGT
Displacement (cc)1,5911,3961,582
Max Power (ps/rpm)123/6,40090/4,000128/4,000
Max Torque(kgm/rpm)15.4/4,85022.4/1,500-2,75026.5/1,500-3,000
TRANSMISSION
Type6-Speed Manual6-Speed Manual6-Speed Manual
6-Speed Automatic6-Speed Automatic
SUSPENSION
FrontMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
RearCoupled Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
BRAKES
FrontDisc
RearDrum
TYRE
Size
  • 205/65 R16 Steel (E,E+) /205/65 R16 Alloy (S,SX)
  • 215/60 R17 Alloy (SX AT, SX Dual Tone,SX(O))
Spare Tyre
  • 205/65 R16 Steel (E,E+,S,SX)
  • 215/60 R17 Steel (SX AT, SX Dual Tone,SX(O))
TypeTubeless
DIMENSIONS
Overall length (mm)4,270
Overall width (mm)1,780
Overall height (mm)1,630
Wheelbase (mm)2,590
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)55

Plan to buy one? Below are the variant wise India prices of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift:

EngineVariantEx-showroom Price
1.6 PLEINR 9,43,908
E+INR 9,99,900
SXINR 11,93,934
SX Dual ToneINR 12,43,934
SX ATINR 13,43,834
SX (O)INR 13,59,948
1.4 DSLE+INR 9,99,900
SINR 11,73,893
1.6 DSLS ATINR 13,19,934
SXINR 13,23,934
SX Dual ToneINR 13,73,934
SX ATINR 14,83,934
SX (O)INR 15,03,934

Check out more images of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta below: