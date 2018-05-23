New 2018 Hyundai Creta Walkaround Video, Tech Specs and India Prices
Hyundai launched the new 2018 Creta in the Indian market on May 21, 2018. The compact SUV is available with prices starting from INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). We’ve already reported all the details about the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift and you can read all about it here. We’re awaiting the compact SUV in enter Motoroids’ garage to bring you a detailed review. Meanwhile, you can check out this walkaround video of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift that explains all the interior and exterior features of the new compact SUV (courtesy: Automobiles Encyclopedia):
The new 2018 Hyundai Creta will continue to use the same 1.6-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.4-litre diesel engines. The engine and transmission combination includes:
- Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
- Diesel – 1.6L CRDi VGT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (128 PS/260 Nm)
- Diesel – 1.4L CRDi 6 Speed Manual Transmission (90 PS/220 Nm)
- Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Manual Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)
- Petrol – 1.6L Dual VTVT 6 Speed Automatic Transmission (123 PS/150 Nm)
Check out the complete technical specifications of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift below.
|Engine Option
|1.6 Petrol
|1.4 Diesel
|1.6 Diesel
|ENGINE
|Configuration
|4 Cylinder, 16 Valves
|4 Cylinder, 16 Valves
|4 Cylinder, 16 Valves
|Valvetrain Type
|Dual VTVT
|CRDi
|CRDi with VGT
|Displacement (cc)
|1,591
|1,396
|1,582
|Max Power (ps/rpm)
|123/6,400
|90/4,000
|128/4,000
|Max Torque(kgm/rpm)
|15.4/4,850
|22.4/1,500-2,750
|26.5/1,500-3,000
|TRANSMISSION
|Type
|6-Speed Manual
|6-Speed Manual
|6-Speed Manual
|6-Speed Automatic
|6-Speed Automatic
|SUSPENSION
|Front
|McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
|Rear
|Coupled Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
|BRAKES
|Front
|Disc
|Rear
|Drum
|TYRE
|Size
|Spare Tyre
|Type
|Tubeless
|DIMENSIONS
|Overall length (mm)
|4,270
|Overall width (mm)
|1,780
|Overall height (mm)
|1,630
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2,590
|Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)
|55
Plan to buy one? Below are the variant wise India prices of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift:
|Engine
|Variant
|Ex-showroom Price
|1.6 PL
|E
|INR 9,43,908
|E+
|INR 9,99,900
|SX
|INR 11,93,934
|SX Dual Tone
|INR 12,43,934
|SX AT
|INR 13,43,834
|SX (O)
|INR 13,59,948
|1.4 DSL
|E+
|INR 9,99,900
|S
|INR 11,73,893
|1.6 DSL
|S AT
|INR 13,19,934
|SX
|INR 13,23,934
|SX Dual Tone
|INR 13,73,934
|SX AT
|INR 14,83,934
|SX (O)
|INR 15,03,934
Check out more images of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta below: