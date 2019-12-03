Skoda India Teases The New vRS; To Be Launched Soon

Skoda India is all set to launch the new vRS 245 in the Indian market. Although the company hasn’t given the exact launch date, they have informed us that the car will make its way to India very soon. Initially launched in 2017, the vRS 245 will finally make its India debut with a new BS-VI compliant engine. Have a look at the teaser here:

Talking about the car, the Octavia vRS will now come fitted with a new BS-VI compliant 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that can produce over 245 PS of maximum power and 370 Nm of peak torque. These power figures are slightly more than the previously launched Octavia vRS 230. The car is also expected to offer a new 7-speed, dual-clutch transmission that will be enough to propel the car from 0-100kmph in just 6.6 seconds. In terms of dimensions, the Skoda Octavia vRS 245 will also be getting a slightly sportier chassis that lowers its ride height by 14 mm. The car is also expected to be equipped with various features like ESC stability system with Sport mode and an electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential as standard equipment.

Here are a few highlights of the internationally available Skoda Octavia vRS 245:

Front section gets a wider radiator grille and a set of wide honeycomb air inlets in the redesigned bumper.

Slats on the radiator grille and the trim that frames it both come in gloss-black.

Redesigned headlight clusters in a crystalline design feature full-LED technology and AFS adaptive front headlights as standard.

Fog lights, tail lights and number plate illumination also feature LED technology and a crystalline appearance.

19-inch gloss-black alloy wheels.

Blacked out exterior mirror housings and the trapezoid tailpipes.

vRS logo featuring a gloss-black ‘V’ fitted on the radiator grille and the tailgate.

In other news, Skoda’s flagship sedan – Superb, recently managed to stick to its No. 1 spot in the luxury sedan segment in India by selling around 152 units in October 2019. The other cars in this segment have also performed slightly better than before, but they couldn’t beat the Superb to the first position. Prices for the Skoda Superb start from INR 25,99,599 (ex-showroom, India).