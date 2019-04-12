2019 Edition of Land Rover’s Above and Beyond Tour to Kickstart from Ahmedabad

Marking its return for the financial year of 2019-20, the Above and Beyond Tour of Jaguar Land Rover will first visit the city of Ahmedabad. The tour would allow both existing and potential customers to explore the wild terrain and capabilities of the various models from this iconic British brand. With the guidance of experts, participants will be able to explore not only their own limits but also the limits of these wonderful English SUVs. Starting from the 12th of April, the tour will further move to various cities all over the country, offering exceptional off-road drive experiences to existing and potential customers of Land Rover in a highly safe, authentic, relevant and engaging manner. For more information on this tour, log on to www.landrover.in.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “Over the years, Land Rover events have become highly desirable. They are a perfect platform for us to bring the Land Rover brand closer to our customers by delivering experiences that they will remember for life.” ‘The Above & Beyond Tour’ is organised and delivered by a team of highly trained Land Rover instructors, in the highly versatile Discovery Sport and the extremely stylish Range Rover Evoque. The first Land Rover drive experience event was conducted in India in 2013 and since then over 18,000 memorable experiences have been delivered.

The manufacturer currently has a range of SUVs on offer in the Indian market. The Discovery Sport marks the entry point of this brand and is available from a price of INR 44.68 Lakh. Moving further, there is the Range Rover Evoque, a popular model in the Indian market which is expected to be updated with a new generation model soon. The Evoque would set you back by INR 52.06 Lakh. Going ahead, there is the brand new Velar, which comes with a lower price tag thanks to local assembly and now costs INR 72.47 Lakh. The model line is completed with the Range Rover Sport and the Range Rover, which are priced at INR 103.74 Lakh and INR 181.86 Lakh respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, pan-India.