VLF Mobster 135 Launched in India at ₹1.30 Lakh

Overview
- Introductory price valid for the first 2,500 customers
- 125cc liquid-cooled engine, a segment-first in India
- Dual-channel ABS and traction control offered
- 5-inch TFT display, Bluetooth, and keyless ignition
Introduction
A new contender has entered India’s scooter market—the VLF Mobster. Launched at an introductory ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 2,500 buyers, this Italian-origin scooter from Velocifero (VLF), manufactured in China and brought to India by Motohaus, aims to stand out in the 125cc segment with bold styling and premium features.
Engine and Performance
Powering the Mobster is a 125cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 12.1hp at 8,250rpm and 11.7Nm at 6,500rpm.
- Top Speed: Claimed 100kph
- USP: Smallest-capacity scooter in India to feature liquid cooling
- Performance Rivals: Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160, TVS Ntorq 150
Liquid cooling, usually reserved for bigger scooters, gives the Mobster a unique edge in its segment.
Design and Build
The VLF Mobster features Italjet-inspired styling with low headlights and a muscular, sporty stance.
- Wheels & Tyres: 12-inch alloys, 120/70 front, 130/70 rear
- Suspension: Telescopic fork (front), dual gas-charged shocks (rear)
- Brakes: 230mm front, 220mm rear
- Dimensions: 122kg kerb weight, 797mm seat height, 155mm ground clearance
Its aggressive design gives the scooter a bold presence on the road.
Features and Technology
The Mobster sets itself apart with a feature-rich package rarely seen in the 125cc space:
- Dual-channel ABS (a rarity in scooters)
- Switchable traction control
- 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity
- Keyless ignition system
- Optional dashcam accessory
Together, these features give the Mobster a tech-laden edge, appealing to younger and tech-focused riders.
Pricing and Availability
At ₹1.30 lakh (introductory), the Mobster sits close to:
- Yamaha Aerox 155 – ₹1.38 lakh
- Hero Xoom 160 – ₹1.37 lakh
- TVS Ntorq 150 – from ₹1.09 lakh
Though priced on the higher side, the Mobster offers a premium feature set that most rivals don’t. The catch, however, is Motohaus’ limited reach—currently 12 dealerships, with plans to expand by 10 more.
Conclusion
The VLF Mobster stands out with its liquid-cooled engine, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and TFT display—features rare in its class. It’s a stylish, tech-packed option for those wanting something different, though Motohaus’ limited network will be key to its long-term success.
Check Out – VLF Mobster 135 First Look & Walkaround: Sharp Design Meets Sporty Performance