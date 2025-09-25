VLF Mobster 135 First Look & Walkaround: Sharp Design Meets Sporty Performance

Overview
- Italian brand VLF introduces the Mobster 135, a 125cc petrol scooter built to turn heads.
- Bold, muscular styling with LED projector headlamps and DRLs.
- Dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and chunky 12-inch tires for versatile rides.
- Bookings start at ₹9,999; first 200 customers get it at an introductory price of ₹1,29,999.
Introduction
The VLF Mobster 135 is making a strong entrance in the scooter world. Following the electric VF Tennis, VLF now offers a petrol-powered 125cc scooter that blends sporty looks with practical features — perfect for city commutes and weekend rides alike.
Design & Front Look
Right from the front, the Mobster demands attention. Its fly screen, projector headlamps, and LED DRLs give it a confident, modern stance. The chunky 12-inch wheels aren’t just for show — they hint at some light off-roading fun if you fancy a change from city streets.
Cockpit & Controls
- 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, clearly showing RPM, speed, trip meters, and all essential telltale lights.
- Switchable traction control, ABS on/off, hazard lamps, and a protective horn.
- Brushed metal handlebars and compact mirrors add a touch of style to the rider’s cockpit.
Seating & Storage
The seat is wide but slightly short, with a handy grab handle for the pillion. Under-seat storage fits a medium or half helmet, making it convenient for daily essentials. Fuel filler placement is also easy to access.
Performance & Specs
- 125cc engine producing 12.1 PS and 11.7 Nm torque.
- Claimed mileage of 46 km/l and top speed capped at 100 km/h.
- Rear twin gas-charged shocks, a 130-section rear tire, and disc brakes with eye-catching calipers.
Conclusion
With its sharp design, packed features, and sporty stance, the VLF Mobster 135 is more than just a scooter — it’s a statement. While we’ll only know how it truly rides once it hits the road, early buyers can enjoy accessories like a top box and dash cam. For style-conscious commuters, the Mobster is definitely worth a closer look.