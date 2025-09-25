  • Home
    •   •  
  • Reviews
    •   •  
  • VLF Mobster 135 First Look & Walkaround: Sharp Design Meets Sporty Performance VLF Mobster 135 First Look &am...

VLF Mobster 135 First Look & Walkaround: Sharp Design Meets Sporty Performance

Reviews / By / / 2 minutes of reading

Overview

  • Italian brand VLF introduces the Mobster 135, a 125cc petrol scooter built to turn heads.
  • Bold, muscular styling with LED projector headlamps and DRLs.
  • Dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and chunky 12-inch tires for versatile rides.
  • Bookings start at ₹9,999; first 200 customers get it at an introductory price of ₹1,29,999.

Introduction

The VLF Mobster 135 is making a strong entrance in the scooter world. Following the electric VF Tennis, VLF now offers a petrol-powered 125cc scooter that blends sporty looks with practical features — perfect for city commutes and weekend rides alike.

Design & Front Look

Right from the front, the Mobster demands attention. Its fly screen, projector headlamps, and LED DRLs give it a confident, modern stance. The chunky 12-inch wheels aren’t just for show — they hint at some light off-roading fun if you fancy a change from city streets.

Cockpit & Controls

  • 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, clearly showing RPM, speed, trip meters, and all essential telltale lights.
  • Switchable traction control, ABS on/off, hazard lamps, and a protective horn.
  • Brushed metal handlebars and compact mirrors add a touch of style to the rider’s cockpit.

Seating & Storage

The seat is wide but slightly short, with a handy grab handle for the pillion. Under-seat storage fits a medium or half helmet, making it convenient for daily essentials. Fuel filler placement is also easy to access.

Performance & Specs

  • 125cc engine producing 12.1 PS and 11.7 Nm torque.
  • Claimed mileage of 46 km/l and top speed capped at 100 km/h.
  • Rear twin gas-charged shocks, a 130-section rear tire, and disc brakes with eye-catching calipers.

Conclusion

With its sharp design, packed features, and sporty stance, the VLF Mobster 135 is more than just a scooter — it’s a statement. While we’ll only know how it truly rides once it hits the road, early buyers can enjoy accessories like a top box and dash cam. For style-conscious commuters, the Mobster is definitely worth a closer look.

Scroll to Top