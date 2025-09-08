VinFast VF7: 10 Big Reasons Why This EV SUV Stands Out in India

VinFast is going all in with the VF7, a premium electric SUV that combines performance, features, and aggressive pricing. Designed in Italy and built in India, the VF7 is packed with reasons to make you sit up and take notice. Here are ten things that make it special.
1. Best-in-class pricing
The VinFast VF7 is offered in five variants, all priced competitively. The Earth starts at ₹20.89 lakh, the Wind at ₹23.49 lakh, the Wind Infinity at ₹23.99 lakh, the Sky at ₹24.99 lakh, and the Sky Infinity at ₹25.49 lakh. For a large, feature-loaded electric SUV, this pricing is among the sharpest in the market.
2. Most affordable AWD twin-motor EV
The VF7 holds the title of being the most affordable all-wheel-drive twin-motor electric SUV in India. In a segment where AWD is usually reserved for much more expensive cars, this makes it a standout.
3. Power and performance
With up to 350 hp and 500 Nm of torque, the VF7 delivers serious performance. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, putting it ahead of many rivals and making it one of the quickest EVs in its price bracket.
4. Clean and luxurious interiors
The VF7’s cabin has a Tesla-like minimalist feel but with luxury touches. A large 12.9-inch screen handles most functions, while features like dual-zone AC, ventilated and powered seats, a colour HUD, premium upholstery, and a panoramic glass roof (Infinity variants) make it spacious, modern, and comfortable.
5. Italian design
Styled by Turino Design, Italy, the VF7 is big, bold, and elegant. With flush door handles, sporty detailing, and a road presence that commands attention, it’s a head-turning SUV that balances modern aggression with European sophistication.
6. Feature-loaded across trims
Even the Earth variant is packed with equipment. It gets 19-inch wheels, heated ORVMs with memory, flush door handles, colour HUD, 90W USB-C, dual-zone AC, auto LED lamps and wipers, acoustic glass, keyless entry and go, powered driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, 7 airbags, all-disc brakes, full electronic safety aids, 360-degree camera, cruise control, wireless Android Auto/CarPlay, 12.9-inch screen, and connected car tech.
The Wind variant adds a bigger battery, more power, 0–100 in 9.5 seconds, fast charging (10–70% in 28 minutes), black sporty alloys, powered tailgate, 8-way driver seat, ventilated seats, 8-speaker audio, ADAS Level 2, driver monitoring system, and Mocca brown interior.
The Sky variant brings in a dual-motor AWD setup with more power and torque. Both Wind Infinity and Sky Infinity trims include a panoramic fixed glass sunroof for added luxury.
7. Free charging until 2028
Owners can enjoy free charging at VinFast’s affiliated stations until the end of 2028, slashing running costs significantly compared to ICE vehicles and even other EVs.
8. Free maintenance for three years
VinFast also offers three years of free maintenance, further reducing the total cost of ownership and making the VF7 one of the most worry-free EVs to own.
9. Built in a modern automated plant
The VF7 is made at VinFast’s state-of-the-art 400-acre plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. With 90% automation and global manufacturing standards, the plant ensures both quality and long-term reliability.
10. 10-year warranty
To top it all off, the VF7 comes with an industry-leading 10-year warranty, offering unmatched peace of mind and reinforcing VinFast’s confidence in its product.
Conclusion
The VinFast VF7 combines sharp pricing, powerful performance, Italian styling, and unbeatable ownership perks. With free charging, free maintenance, and a 10-year warranty, it’s positioned as one of the most compelling EV SUVs India has seen yet.