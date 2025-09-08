BSA Gold Star Marks First Anniversary in India with Exclusive Goldie-kit & Festive Rewards

Overview
- Celebrating one year in India, BSA Gold Star introduces its first anniversary offers.
- Limited-edition Goldie-kit with windshield, pillion backrest, exhaust guard, and rear rail included.
- Exchange bonus & benefits worth ₹15,896 valid till September 23, 2025.
- Early buyers get extra savings up to ₹23,702 on ex-showroom prices under GST 2.0 reforms.
Introduction
The BSA Gold Star’s return to India last year was more than just a motorcycle launch — it was the revival of a true British legend. With its classic charm, modern refinement, and loyal following, the Gold Star has stood out in the retro-classic space. Now, as the bike celebrates its first anniversary in India, BSA is marking the occasion with a blend of heritage and value: a limited-edition Goldie-kit, an attractive exchange programme, and festive price benefits for enthusiasts.
A Year to Remember: Anniversary Offers
BSA’s anniversary celebrations bring something special for riders. For the first time, the company is offering an exchange programme where customers can trade in any two-wheeler for benefits of up to ₹10,000. On top of that, every new Gold Star comes equipped with the Goldie-kit, a hand-picked accessory set worth ₹5,896. Together, these add up to a festive package worth ₹15,896.
The Goldie-kit includes:
- A tall windshield for long-distance comfort.
- A pillion backrest for added support on rides.
- A polished exhaust guard for style and safety.
- A rear rail that balances practicality with retro aesthetics.
Festive Savings for Early Buyers
The celebrations don’t stop there. Buyers purchasing before September 21, 2025 will also enjoy extra price benefits thanks to GST 2.0 reforms, saving up to ₹23,702 on the ex-Delhi showroom price. It’s BSA’s way of rewarding enthusiasts during the festive season while making the Gold Star more accessible.
Built on Performance & Refinement
The BSA Gold Star isn’t just about style — it’s engineered to perform.
- 652cc single-cylinder DOHC engine delivering 45hp and 55Nm.
- 5-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch for smoother shifts.
- Dual-channel ABS & premium disc brakes for safety.
- Double-cradle chassis, telescopic forks, wide tyres, and balanced suspension for stability and comfort.
This blend of power, refinement, and rider confidence makes it one of the most impressive single-cylinder motorcycles in its class.
A Design That Stays True to Its DNA
From the moment you see it, the Gold Star looks every bit the timeless BSA. A rounded fuel tank with the iconic badge, polished chrome details, pinstriping, and café racer-inspired silhouette — all carry forward its rich heritage. Yet, modern touches like LED lighting, wire-spoke wheels, and crisp switchgear give it a contemporary edge.
The Gold Star is available in five finishes:
- Shadow Black
- Insignia Red
- Midnight Black
- Dawn Silver
- Highland Green
Each variant balances nostalgia with individuality, ensuring there’s a Gold Star for every kind of rider.
Conclusion
The first anniversary of the BSA Gold Star in India is more than a celebration of time — it’s a testament to heritage, engineering, and rider loyalty. With its exclusive Goldie-kit, attractive exchange programme, and festive price benefits, BSA has created an irresistible package for enthusiasts. For riders who want a motorcycle that blends classic British DNA with modern refinement, this festive season offers the perfect chance to own a piece of history while enjoying today’s comforts.