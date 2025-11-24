VinFast Steals the Spotlight at GJAW 2025 with Limo Green & VF Wild Debut!

VinFast made a strong appearance at the GAIKINDO Jakarta AutoShow 2025, which runs from November 21 to 30. The brand leveraged the event to give Indonesia a first look at two completely new models, while also showing how quickly it is growing across global markets. The display reflects VinFast’s wider goal of pushing cleaner mobility and playing a part in Indonesia’s auto industry in the coming years.
One of the biggest attractions at the booth was the Limo Green, a new three-row, seven-seat model. VinFast has showcased it in special pre-launch preview guise, affording visitors an early glimpse of the model before it officially lands in Indonesia next year. The tagline for the preview was “Unlock Your Curiosity,” and it really fit the moment: many people surrounded the car, trying to catch a glimpse of its interior. The company has confirmed that the Limo Green will make its official launch in March 2026.
Right next to it was the VF Wild concept, which made its first public appearance in Indonesia. Concepts always tend to attract curious eyes, and this one didn’t stray away from that. People kept walking around it, taking photos, and trying to comprehend what VinFast could be doing next.
Apart from these two headliners, VinFast also showcased its complete lineup for Indonesia. The range was quite extensive, all the way from small city cars to midsize SUVs, and included:
- VF3 – the compact, urban-friendly SUV.
- VF 5 – A-segment SUV
- VF 6 – B-segment SUV
- VF e34
- VF 7 – C-segment SUV
The wide model range made the booth feel complete and helped visitors clearly understand VinFast’s positioning in the Indonesian market. Instead of sticking to one category, the brand now covers almost every key SUV segment.
The company said its broader mission remains “Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward.” While the message is ambitious, the booth experience remained simple and accessible: show off the cars, answer questions, and let visitors roam free.
In addition, VinFast Indonesia’s CEO, Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, also delivered a short speech during the event to set up the future orientation for the brand in the country and energize the showcase.
Placed right at the centre of the booth, Limo Green remained the largest crowd-puller all day. People spent quite some time around it, studying the finer details, checking the proportions, and taking photos.
Overall, the presence of VinFast at AutoShow felt very lively, confident, and well-planned. With two new models making their Indonesia debut and a diverse lineup to support it, the brand successfully made a strong and memorable appearance at this year’s event.