VinFast Honoured With Two Major Awards in Indonesia — VF 7 Crowned Compact SUV of the Year!

VinFast has been steadily making its mark in Indonesia, and this time, the recognition comes from the Road to CNBC Indonesia Awards 2025. The company received two awards, both highlighting the different sides of its work in the country. One award focuses on efforts towards sustainability, while the other celebrates the VF 7 as a standout compact SUV.
The first award, “Pioneering Brand in Green Transition and Sustainability”, recognizes the manner in which VinFast is addressing the transition to cleaner transportation. What makes this interesting is that the recognition is not for a single product, but for the entire approach. The company has been working on everything from how its vehicles are built, to how they are sold, charged, and serviced.
Some of the areas that were highlighted include:
- Making EV ownership easier for everyone
- Growing a stronger EV ecosystem in Indonesia
- A smart battery-subscription model
- More jobs and a boost for local industry
- Supporting Indonesia’s shift to greener mobility
VinFast’s ecosystem in Indonesia has been growing little by little. There are more dealerships and service centres coming up, while the firm is preparing its new assembly plant in Subang. Partnerships with Green SM and V-Green are also helping strengthen the charging network and other support services. It’s still early, but the direction is clear.
The second award went to the VF 7, which was termed as the “Compact SUV of the Year.” According to the judges, the VF 7 strikes a good balance between design, technology, and daily usability. It’s modern-looking, packed with features, and fits well into the needs of many Indonesian buyers who want something practical but still stylish.
CNBC Indonesia Awards are known for an in-depth look into what the companies contribute to the national economy. Such decisions aren’t made lightly – the panel includes experts, editors, academics, and government representatives. Their final picks come after independent research, so the results mean something real.
That was not all, as this year also saw VinFast recognized at the CNN Indonesia Awards 2025 for sustainable mobility and energy independence. The VF 3 mini SUV received the “Most Impressive EV Newcomer” title during the Surabaya International Auto Show 2025. On the global stage, VinFast was listed in TIME’s “Best Companies in Asia Pacific 2025,” besides winning several industry awards across the region.
Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, the CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said these awards reflect the company’s continuous effort in the country. He further explained, “Innovation only makes sense when people actually see the benefit, and this belief guides our approach in Indonesia.”
With every stride, VinFast is gradually fortifying its position in Southeast Asia, especially in Indonesia, where both the market and expectations are growing at a rapid pace.