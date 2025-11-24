Toyota Opens ‘tem’ in Bengaluru – A Stunning Experiential Museum Blending Japanese Aesthetics With Indian Mindfulness

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is attempting at something rather different from the regular car showroom or a brand studio. It has opened a new space christened tem, short for Toyota Experiential Museum, at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. This isn’t a place to just look at cars. It has been designed as a quiet, creative environment where visitors can walk around, explore, and feel inspired.
Spread out over 8,200 sq ft, tem weaves together concepts from Japanese culture and Indian philosophy-the concept of Sadhana in particular, which concerns equilibrium and conscious living. According to Toyota, the space is designed to appeal to all senses-light, sound, textures, aroma, even taste.
A calm space that you can explore freely.
One of the biggest ideas behind tem is that there is no guided tour. People can move around at their own pace. The layout feels open and relaxed, which makes it easy to slow down and enjoy each part of the experience.
Some of the interior spaces include:
- Mirrored corridor with projections inspired by the changing seasons in India and Japan
- Rhythmic light-and-sound installation made with DRUM TAO
- A centerpiece of art: a car draped in satin and surrounded by a moving curtain of water.
- textured walls, curated scents, and rooms designed to help visitors feel calm.
The very moment you walk in, you can feel this is not about not just about technology. It is about the feeling a space can create.
A Blend of Art, Culture and Motion
The path inside teases slowly to the main installation – a car draped in satin, circled by a waterfall. Soft mist, shifting lights, and the sound of water render an atmosphere peaceful. The entire scene more resembles an art gallery moment than an automotive display.
Another corner of the museum illustrates the mutual creative spirit between India and Japan with music and visuals; thus, this collaboration with DRUM TAO forms one of the most energetic parts of the space and and shows how sound can be used to tell a cultural story.
Merchandise & Matcha Corner
Tem also includes two small lifestyle sections that extend the experience:
- Design Cafe merchandise zone: minimal, handmade items drawing inspiration from Japanese design and Indian craftsmanship.
- Matcha Corner is a tiny cafe selling traditional Japanese matcha as well as Indian-flavored versions, including a unique mango-infused blend.
Both zones feel like add-ons to a theme of mindfulness and creativity.
What Toyota Says About It
Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, shared that tem is a reflection of the Toyota vision to build “Happier Paths Together.” He said the idea was to build a place that brings people, cultures, and emotions together-especially for the younger generation that values meaningful experiences.
Open to All Visitors
TEM is now open to the public at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. Visitors can pre-book their entry through temindia.com or BookMyShow. Details regarding tickets or long-term events have not been announced by Toyota yet.
Conclusion
Tem is an initiative by Toyota to portray that mobility is not only about cars; rather, it’s about culture and emotion and those short stops that make people pause and connect. Be it out of curiosity or simply desiring some quiet time during a mall visit, tem offers a refreshing experience unlike anything else in town.