VinFast Sparks a New Electric Chapter in India with First Showroom in Surat

4-Point Overview:
- VinFast opens its first Indian showroom in Surat, Gujarat, marking the brand’s official retail debut.
- Upcoming premium EVs VF 6 and VF 7 to be displayed, bookings open for ₹21,000.
- Local assembly to begin soon at its Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu.
- Strong ecosystem partnerships formed for charging, after-sales, and sustainability.
Introduction: A Bold, Charged-Up Entry
Think about this — as the festive season approaches, what if your next big gift to yourself or a loved one isn’t a gadget, but a game-changing electric SUV? VinFast, Vietnam’s fast-rising global EV brand, is turning that thought into reality. With the inauguration of its first showroom in Surat, the brand isn’t just stepping into India; it’s charging in with ambition, energy, and a bold plan to redefine electric mobility for Indian consumers.
VinFast Surat: More Than Just a Showroom
Located in the heart of Surat’s Piplod area, the 3,000 sq. ft. showroom is not your regular car display space. It’s an immersive gateway into the VinFast experience — showcasing premium EVs, offering interactive product discovery, and building a customer-first environment.
Backed by Chandan Car, a respected name in India’s automotive retail world, this new dealership lays the foundation for VinFast’s deeper push across the country. The company isn’t just eyeing visibility — it’s aiming to build 35 showrooms in over 27 cities before the year wraps up.
VF 6 and VF 7: VinFast’s Premium Electric SUVs Are Here
On July 15, 2025, VinFast opened pre-bookings for its head-turning electric SUVs — the VF 6 and VF 7. Designed for the modern Indian buyer, these SUVs promise futuristic styling, top-tier tech, and zero tailpipe emissions.
You can book your VF 6 or VF 7 for ₹21,000, fully refundable, either at the Surat showroom or online at VinFastAuto.in. These aren’t just cars; they’re part of an evolving clean-mobility lifestyle.
And yes, the best part? Both models will be locally assembled at VinFast’s Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu, reaffirming their Make-in-India commitment.
Partnerships That Power the Ecosystem
VinFast’s launch is backed by more than just vehicles. The brand is weaving a complete EV ecosystem to make owning and driving an electric SUV as seamless as possible. From charging to service and sustainability, they’ve locked in strategic Indian partners to drive the mission forward:
|Focus Area
|Partner
|Purpose
|Charging Infrastructure
|RoadGrid
|National public charging network
|Service Support
|myTVS & Global Assure
|After-sales service and roadside assistance
|Sustainability
|BatX Energies
|Battery recycling and circular value chain
These alliances show VinFast’s commitment to creating not just a product, but an entire ownership journey tailored for Indian customers.
Conclusion: A Fresh Start for Premium Electric Mobility
VinFast’s Surat showroom is more than a business launch — it’s a signal that India’s electric vehicle revolution is getting real, fast. With futuristic EVs, local production, solid retail backing, and thoughtful ecosystem building, VinFast is hitting all the right notes.
This festive season, VinFast isn’t just selling SUVs. It’s offering Indian customers a cleaner, smarter, and more inspiring mobility future. Whether you’re a first-time EV buyer or a longtime auto enthusiast, their message is clear: “India, we’re here — and we’re just getting started.”