Skoda Kodiaq Makes History: First Petrol SUV from India to Conquer Everest’s North Face Base Camp

4 Key Highlights
- First-ever petrol SUV from India to reach Mount Everest’s North Face Base Camp.
- Recognized by the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.
- Over 6,000 km driven across India, Nepal & China through extreme terrains.
- Milestone moment for Skoda Auto India, backed by record-breaking sales growth in 2025.
Intro: Not Just a Drive. A Defining Moment.
When was the last time an SUV didn’t just take you to your destination—but made history doing it?
On 28 July 2025, Skoda Auto India pulled off something no other Indian petrol SUV has done before. The Skoda Kodiaq—sleek, refined, and born for adventure—became the first petrol-powered SUV from India to reach Mount Everest’s North Face Base Camp.
This wasn’t a marketing stunt. This was an extraordinary 6,000 km real-world expedition across India, Nepal, and China. The kind of journey that throws snow, sub-zero temperatures, and thin air your way—and demands not just horsepower, but heart.
And guess what? The Kodiaq didn’t just survive. It thrived.
Scaling New Heights—Literally
Let’s talk about the mountain-sized achievement.
Driving to the North Face Base Camp of Mount Everest—located on the Tibetan side—is no ordinary road trip. It means dealing with treacherous terrain, freezing cold, steep gradients, and serious altitude sickness potential. The kind of drive that tests human and machine limits alike.
But here’s where the Kodiaq showed what it’s truly made of.
Backed by European engineering and wrapped in a practical yet elegant design, the Kodiaq proved that comfort, capability, and courage can exist in one vehicle. It didn’t just power through the challenge—it carved its name into record books while doing so.
And yes, it’s now officially recognized by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.
Built to Conquer, Designed to Inspire
Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, put it best:
“This isn’t just a drive—it’s a message. That Indian customers want more, expect more, and now—drive more.”
This feat mirrors a deeper truth about Indian mobility today: we’re no longer content with ‘good enough.’ We want machines that can match our ambitions—whether we’re tackling traffic or taking on treacherous terrain.
The Kodiaq stood tall as more than just a product—it became a symbol of trust, quality, and adventure. It’s not every day that a family SUV dares to take on Everest. But then again, this isn’t your everyday SUV.
While Climbing Mountains, Skoda’s Also Climbing the Charts
2025 hasn’t just been about mountains for Skoda. It’s also been about milestones.
In the first half of 2025, Skoda Auto India recorded its highest-ever half-yearly sales—a staggering 36,194 units, up by 134% over last year. That kind of growth doesn’t just happen. It’s earned through trust, innovation, and being present where it matters most.
Skoda now boasts 300+ customer touchpoints across 172 cities in India. So, whether you’re in a metro or the mountains, the brand’s making sure you’re never too far from support.
Everest Journey + 2025 Milestones
|What Happened
|What It Means
|First petrol SUV to reach Everest
|Kodiaq proves real-world strength + record-breaking capability
|6,000+ km driven across 3 countries
|Reliability, performance & comfort tested across diverse terrains
|India + Asia Record Recognition
|Achievement officially acknowledged on national & continental levels
|36,194 units sold in H1 2025
|Skoda India hits all-time high in sales with 134% YoY growth
|300+ touchpoints across 172 cities
|Brand expands deeper into India, closer to its customers
Conclusion: This Isn’t Just a Car Story—It’s an Indian Story
What the Škoda Kodiaq achieved isn’t just a milestone for the brand — it’s a proud moment for Indian engineering and ambition. In a world ruled by data, it reminds us that adventure still counts. Cars still have soul, stories, and the power to go far beyond just destinations.
From the streets of Mumbai to the slopes of Everest, this drive wasn’t just about height — it was about pushing boundaries. And if this is the road Škoda’s on, India better buckle up. The journey has only just begun.