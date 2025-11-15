VinFast Sets New Record in Vietnam After Delivering Over 20,000 EVs in a Single Month

VinFast has another very strong month in the Vietnamese market. The company sold 20,380 electric cars in October 2025. This is the first time any carmaker in Vietnam has crossed the 20,000-unit mark in a single month. It also puts VinFast’s total deliveries for the first ten months of the year at 124,264 units.
The company had already crossed the 1 lakh mark earlier in a period of only nine months. Now this new number adds to the momentum. It shows how fast electric cars of the brand are spreading all over the country.
One of the main reasons for this growth is the VF 3. It remains VinFast’s best-selling model
- 4,619 units delivered in October
- 36,005 units so far this year
Because of these numbers, people in Vietnam often refer to it as the “national car”.
Right behind it is the VF 5.
- 4,450 units delivered in October
- 35,406 units have been recorded so far this year
Many use it for day-to-day travel, as it is simple, practical and affordable.
The VF 6 also had a steady month.
- 2,524 units sold in October
- 16,949 units so far
It has become one of the most liked B-segment SUV in the country.
The VF 7 still has a strong customer base.
- 1,190 units in October
- Since the start of the year, 7,067 units have been sold
This makes it one of the better selling C-segment SUVs in the market.
Higher up the line the VF 9 managed 1,477 this year. This puts it on top of the E-segment SUV space in Vietnam.
VinFast is also growing rapidly in the commercial and mobility segment. Limo Green 7-seat MPV supplied 4,160 units in October alone. In the mere three months, it has reached 6,504 units.
The Herio Green, which recently won “Commercial Fleet Vehicle of the Year” at the Car Choice Awards 2025 also performed strongly.
- 2,920 units in October
- 11,524 units so far this year
All these numbers combined keep VinFast on the number one position in Vietnam for the 12th month in a row. With the year now nearly ending, the company could even break an all-time annual record.
Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Sales and Marketing at VinFast, said that selling more than 20,000 vehicles in a single month and crossing 124,000 units in ten months shows the trust customers have in VinFast and in electric mobility in Vietnam. She also mentioned the company will continue to support customers and contribute to greener, cleaner transportation across the country.
To help more people switch to EVs, VinFast is offering support schemes through November. This includes financial assistance of upto 100 million VND for customers switching from petrol cars to EVs, additional gifts and free charging at V-Green stations until June 2027.
The brand will also begin to deliver two new models in the near future – the EC Van, a small commercial van, and the Minio Green, a compact city EV. These additions will give customers more options as electric mobility is expanding in Vietnam.