Kia India’s 09-Day Service Camp: Exclusive Free Services and Offers for South India Owners

Kia India is ensuring that their customers have the best after-sales experience with the introduction of its Ownership Service Camp in South India. This 9-day event will be from November 15 to 23, and will be carried out in 122 Kia-authorized workshops that are spread across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry.
The camp is all about providing a hassle-free, top-notch ownership experience to the Kia owners. It’s a great opportunity for customers to have their vehicles checked, and also to take advantage of some exclusive offers.
What’s on Offer?
Here’s what owners can expect from the service camp:
- Free 36-Point Vehicle Health Check: A comprehensive check of key areas, such as the engine, exterior, interior and underbody.
- 20% off on car care services to get your car in top shape.
- Free car evaluation for anyone thinking of selling their car.
- Up to 10% off on authentic Kia accessories, so that you can add a personal touch to your car.
- Complimentary car top wash to make your car look brand new.
Along with these benefits, the camp will also include interactive sessions on various topics. You’ll learn more about Kia’s advanced technologies, responsible driving and basic car maintenance tips. There’s even the chance to get used car valuation and vehicle exchange offers.
What’s Driving Kia to Do This?
Kia India is continuously trying to improve the customer experience. As said by Atul Sood, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, “Our goal is not just service but care.” We want to ensure that our customers feel valued and their experience with Kia goes beyond just owning a car.
The Big Picture
This initiative is one part of Kia’s larger commitment to building long-lasting relationships with its customers. By providing more than the standard service camp, Kia has a vision to make every moment of car ownership smoother, more rewarding and enjoyable.
For more information on the camp and to check out all the offers, head over to your nearest Kia dealer.
Conclusion
Overall, the service camp comes off as a simple, helpful initiative wherein one could get their cars checked out, learn something useful, and make the most of the available offers. Anyone seeking more details could just visit the nearest Kia workshop and check what’s on offer during the nine days.