The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift has been spied with a panoramic sunroof!

Skoda has started working on the updated Kushaq, and test cars have been spotted a few times. The overall shape looks the same, but the small details show that Skoda is quietly preparing a proper refresh for the SUV. One of the biggest things to be noticed on the test car is the panoramic sunroof, something people have been asking for quite some time.
Currently, Kushaq only gets a single-pane electronic sunroof on the middle and top variants. The facelift appears to be moving to a much bigger panoramic roof on the higher trims. It should get voice control and the usual anti-pinch function too.
Outside, the SUV receives a few minor tweaks. Nothing radical, but enough to make it look fresher.
Some of the changes expected:
- Slightly revised headlamps and fog lamps
- New LED DRL element possibly linking the lamps, as in the Kodiaq
- Updated grille and reworked air dams
- New blacked-out alloy wheels
- Slimmer tail lamps with a possible connected LED bar
- Minor changes to the rear bumper
The interior hasn’t been properly seen yet, but Skoda is expected to retain the basic layout and upgrade features. The big additions are likely to be tech-related. One of them is Level 2 ADAS, which is becoming commonplace in this segment now.
Level 2 ADAS should include things like lane keeping, adaptive cruise, and emergency braking. The Kushaq already has good basic safety features and a 5-star Global NCAP rating, so this will only add more reassurance. A 360-degree camera is also expected, which will help with parking and tight spaces.
The engines will remain the same.
- 1.0-litre turbo with 115 hp and 178 Nm – 6-MT or 6-AT
- The 1.5-litre turbo with 150 hp and 250 Nm (7-DSG currently, may get 8-speed torque converter later)
Skoda usually exports the Kushaq to other markets as well, and adding features like a panoramic sunroof and ADAS will help it compete better everywhere.
In other words, the Kushaq facelift is not trying to alter much. It’s adding things that people have been asking for-like a bigger sunroof, better tech, a little more style. It should make the SUV feel more complete when it arrives.