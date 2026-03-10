Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sells out in just 7 minutes – All 999 units booked!

Mahindra has confirmed that the entire batch of the BE 6 Batman Edition has already been booked. The company offered only 999 units of this special electric SUV, and all of them were reserved within just seven minutes after bookings opened.
The car was relaunched recently at a price of Rs 28.49 lakh ex showroom. This price is about Rs 70,000 higher than the earlier introductory figure. Mahindra decided to bring the edition back because of strong interest from customers during the first run.
The Batman Edition is based on the top-end variant of the BE 6 electric SUV. While the mechanical setup remains unchanged, the special version focuses more on styling and visual identity.
Some of the key highlights include
- Limited production run of 999 units
- Booked completely within seven minutes
- Price set at Rs 28.49 lakh ex showroom
- Deliveries scheduled to start from April 10
- Based on the top variant of the BE 6 electric SUV
The design clearly follows the theme of the famous DC superhero. The exterior gets a satin black finish along with Batman inspired decals and styling details. Large 20 inch alloy wheels add to the bold appearance.
Step inside the cabin and the theme continues. The seats feature unique upholstery with gold stitching. Buyers also get custom welcome graphics on the infotainment screen. The Infinity Roof carries the well known Bat symbol which adds to the overall character of the car.
Under the body, the BE 6 Batman Edition continues with the same electric setup as the standard model. Power comes from a 79 kWh battery pack. The focus here is not about changing performance but about giving buyers something exclusive that stands apart from the regular version.
Mahindra’s decision to keep production limited has clearly worked. Special models like this often attract enthusiasts who enjoy owning something rare.
Deliveries for customers who managed to book the vehicle will begin from April 10.
Limited cars often come and go quickly, and this one proved it again. The BE 6 Batman Edition disappeared almost instantly, showing how much excitement unique electric cars can generate in the market.