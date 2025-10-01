VinFast India Partners with Castrol to Strengthen EV After-Sales Network

Overview
- VinFast signs MoU with Castrol India to expand EV service support
- Castrol Auto Service outlets to feature VinFast-branded bays
- Certified EV technicians and genuine parts for reliable care
- Strengthens India’s EV ecosystem with wider service reach
Introduction
VinFast Auto India is taking another big step to win the trust of Indian EV buyers. The company has partnered with Castrol India Limited, one of the country’s most trusted lubricant brands, to build a reliable and accessible after-sales service network. With this MoU, VinFast wants to ensure that owning its electric SUVs is as convenient as buying them.
Wider Service Network
Through this collaboration, VinFast customers will gain access to selected Castrol Auto Service (CAS) outlets across India. From the 750+ CAS workshops in over 300 cities, many will now feature:
- Dedicated VinFast service bays
- Trained EV technicians certified by VinFast
- Availability of genuine VinFast parts
- Advanced diagnostic tools for accurate repairs
This ensures that customers are never too far from professional support.
Division of Responsibilities
To make the partnership seamless, both companies will play distinct roles:
- VinFast will supply service manuals, training, diagnostic equipment, and warranty coverage processes.
- Castrol will maintain infrastructure standards, integrate digital service protocols, and uphold service quality.
Together, they will create a transparent, consistent, and customer-friendly experience.
Leadership Views
- Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia: “India is not just a new market for us—it’s a long-term commitment. Reliable service is at the heart of building EV trust.”
- Rajeev Govil, SVP, Castrol India: “After-sales service is central to electric mobility. With our strong network, we’re ready to support VinFast customers across India.”
Building India’s EV Ecosystem
This move aligns with VinFast’s broader India plans:
- A new plant in Tamil Nadu with 50,000-unit annual capacity, scalable to 150,000.
- 35 dealerships across 27 cities by the end of 2025.
- Recent launches of premium SUVs VF 6 and VF 7.
From local manufacturing to nationwide service, VinFast is building a complete ecosystem for Indian EV buyers.
Conclusion
The VinFast–Castrol partnership is more than a service deal—it’s a promise of trust and convenience. With VinFast’s EV know-how and Castrol’s strong network, customers get reliable, future-ready support. For Indian buyers, choosing VinFast means not just driving electric but enjoying a complete, well-supported mobility experience.