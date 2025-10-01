Brixton Storr 500 Adventure Bike Unveiled in Austria

Overview
- Brixton steps into the mid-capacity adventure bike market with the Storr 500
- Global debut at the Austrian headquarters
- Pre-bookings and price announcement in December 2025
- Priority deliveries for early buyers
Introduction
Brixton Motorcycles has officially lifted the covers off its all-new Storr 500, marking a bold move into the adventure touring space. Unveiled at its headquarters in Gedersdorf, Austria, the Storr 500 represents the brand’s first foray into the highly competitive mid-capacity ADV segment. With rugged styling, practical touring features, and modern technology, Brixton aims to attract both everyday riders and long-distance explorers.
Powertrain & Performance
At its core, the Storr 500 is powered by a 486cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, the same motor that drives Brixton’s Crossfire 500. The numbers are promising for real-world riding:
- 47.6 PS of power at 8,500 rpm
- 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm
- 6-speed gearbox for smooth power delivery
This setup makes the Storr versatile enough for both long highway stretches and light off-road trails.
Chassis & Ride Dynamics
Brixton has equipped the bike with components built for confidence and control:
- KYB USD front fork and KYB rear monoshock for stable handling
- J.Juan dual-disc brakes (320mm front, 240mm rear) with dual-channel ABS
- Option to switch off rear ABS for off-road riding
- Traction Control System (TCS) for extra rider safety
Together, these features ensure that the Storr is not just about looks, but also about capability.
Features & Touring Essentials
Adventure bikes live and die by their practicality, and here’s where the Storr 500 shines. Brixton has loaded it with thoughtful features:
- 5-inch TFT display with ride data and connectivity options
- LED DRLs, indicators, and inbuilt fog lamps for visibility
- USB charging outlet to keep devices powered
- Tank bag provision and ergonomic saddle for long-distance touring
- Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres for grip on both tarmac and trails
Conclusion
The Brixton Storr 500, inspired by Scotland’s rugged landscapes, combines tough design with modern features to stand out in the mid-capacity ADV class. With bookings and pricing set for December 2025, it’s built for riders who want a bike ready for both daily rides and big adventures.