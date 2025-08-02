VinFast Inaugurates Its Largest EV Showroom in India at Chennai

4-Pointer Overview:
- VinFast opens its biggest showroom in India — a 4,700 sq. ft space in Chennai’s Teynampet.
- The showroom is part of an aggressive expansion plan involving 35 outlets across 27+ cities in 2025.
- Premium EVs like the VF 6 and VF 7 are on display, with pre-bookings open for ₹21,000.
- Strategic tie-ups with RoadGrid, myTVS, and BatX Energies aim to create a full-fledged EV ecosystem.
Introduction: A Statement of Intent in Steel and Style
VinFast, the ambitious EV arm of Vietnamese giant Vingroup, has made its boldest move yet in India. On August 2nd, the company inaugurated its largest showroom in the country — a 4,700 sq. ft facility in the heart of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Far from being just a retail space, this outlet signals VinFast’s serious commitment to the Indian EV revolution.
Chennai’s Grand Welcome to the EV Movement
This isn’t just another auto showroom. Located in bustling Teynampet — a premium, high-visibility neighborhood — VinFast’s new outlet brings premium EV access to one of India’s most tech-forward cities.
What makes this showroom special?
- It is VinFast’s biggest touchpoint in India, offering immersive brand engagement.
- Partnered with Maansarovar Motors, a trusted name in Chennai’s auto landscape.
- Tailored for first-time EV buyers with clean aesthetics, futuristic layout, and easy navigation.
This move isn’t random. Chennai, with its engineering legacy and sustainability-minded urban base, is ripe for electrification — and VinFast wants to lead the charge.
Spotlight on the Stars: VF 6 & VF 7
The sleekly designed showroom puts two shining stars front and center — the VF 6 and VF 7 premium electric SUVs. Both models are geared toward young professionals, families, and eco-conscious commuters looking for future-ready mobility without compromising on style.
- Pre-bookings for both vehicles officially opened on July 15, 2025.
- Customers can reserve their choice online via VinFastAuto.in or walk into showrooms.
- Booking amount? A fully refundable ₹21,000, keeping the experience low-risk and high-reward.
These EVs aren’t just machines — they’re part of a movement, and VinFast knows that Indian buyers want access, convenience, and premium service bundled together.
A CEO’s Vision, Rooted in Sustainability and Progress
Speaking at the inauguration, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, underlined why Chennai was chosen for their flagship experience.
“Chennai represents the spirit of progress. With this dealership, we aim to redefine EV ownership — combining sustainability, technology, and world-class service,” he said.
For VinFast, this is more than just retail growth. It’s about co-creating a smarter, greener India — and that starts with visible, accessible infrastructure like this.
Building More Than Showrooms: Ecosystem First Approach
To make EVs a real alternative, showrooms aren’t enough. You need the entire ownership journey to be seamless — from charging to servicing to battery management. VinFast’s strategic partnerships reflect that understanding:
- RoadGrid and myTVS will power the nationwide charging and after-sales infrastructure.
- Global Assure comes onboard for roadside assistance and emergency services.
- BatX Energies brings in circular sustainability with a strong focus on battery recycling.
These alliances don’t just improve customer convenience — they reinforce the message that VinFast is here to stay, invest, and innovate.
VinFast India Rollout: Key Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Location
|Teynampet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Showroom Size
|4,700 sq. ft (Largest in India)
|Models on Display
|VF 6 and VF 7 premium EV SUVs
|Booking Amount
|₹21,000 (Fully refundable)
|Strategic Partners
|RoadGrid, myTVS, Global Assure, BatX Energies
|Expansion Cities
|27+ cities across India by 2025 end
Conclusion: A Future-Forward Footprint
With its largest Indian showroom now open, VinFast has made it clear that it’s not here for token presence — it’s here to lead. Chennai’s opening is just the beginning of a much larger mission: to democratize premium electric mobility in one of the world’s most promising EV markets.
By mixing high-tech design with on-ground practicality, customer-first policies, and ecosystem partnerships, VinFast is carving a distinct identity in the crowded Indian EV space — and this identity spells premium, progressive, and powerful.
