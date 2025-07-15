VinFast Opens Pre-Bookings in India for VF 6 and VF 7 Electric SUVs: The EV Race Just Got Real!

Overview:
- Pre-bookings open at ₹21,000 for VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs
- Models to be officially launched in August 2025, assembled in Tamil Nadu
- Nationwide 3S dealership & charging network already in place
- Strong focus on sustainability with local battery recycling and eco innovation
Introduction: A Fresh Spark in India’s EV Revolution
VinFast, Vietnam’s electric vehicle powerhouse, has officially stepped into the Indian market — and it’s not holding back. Starting today, Indian customers can reserve VinFast’s two much-anticipated electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, with a fully refundable booking amount of just ₹21,000. Whether you head to your nearest showroom or log on to VinFastAuto.in, your gateway into premium electric mobility just opened.
But this isn’t just about two new SUVs. It’s about a bold, confident arrival backed by local manufacturing, widespread dealership coverage, clean energy innovation — and a promise to redefine how India experiences EVs.
Meet the VF 6 and VF 7: Two EVs, Two Personalities
VinFast knows that one size doesn’t fit all — especially in a country as diverse as India. That’s why it’s launching two different models tailored for different lifestyles.
- The VF 6 is built for everyday use — a compact, stylish SUV that doesn’t compromise on comfort. It comes loaded with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a modern connected infotainment system, and that all-important SUV stance.
- The VF 7, on the other hand, is the bold one in the family — a mid-size SUV with a bigger battery, more power, and AWD options in the higher trims. You’ll get a larger touchscreen, wireless charging, and an expansive interior that feels both premium and practical.
Whichever one you choose, you get VinFast’s signature V-shaped LED lighting, a modern design language, and a level of tech usually reserved for more expensive segments.
Made in Tamil Nadu, with a Global Vision
This isn’t a CKD story or a “wait-and-watch” entry. VinFast is going all in.
The company’s ₹4,200 crore plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu is already under development and will be the home base for assembling these electric SUVs. With a planned capacity of 150,000 units per year and the potential to create 3,500 direct jobs, the facility stands as a symbol of VinFast’s long-term commitment to India.
And the best part? Local assembly means competitive pricing, faster deliveries, and vehicles tuned for Indian driving conditions. This is a global product, reimagined for Indian roads.
Not Just Cars — A Complete Ecosystem
VinFast knows that buying an EV is just the beginning. What matters even more is what follows.
That’s why they’ve already partnered with 13 dealer groups and are setting up 32 showrooms in 27 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and more.
But it doesn’t stop there. Thanks to partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure, VinFast will also offer:
- Real-time charging access
- AI-driven diagnostics
- Pan-India after-sales and service support
Whether you’re in a metro city or a Tier-2 town, the company is ensuring that peace of mind follows you wherever your EV does.
Driving Green with Purpose
What truly sets VinFast apart is its commitment to sustainability — and not just in the form of zero-emission vehicles.
The brand has joined forces with BatX Energies, an Indian clean-tech pioneer, to create a circular battery value chain. That means they’re investing in battery recycling, rare metal recovery, and repurposing old battery packs — giving EVs a greener lifecycle from start to finish.
In an age where EVs are the future, VinFast is taking the next step: making that future sustainable.
Quick Look: VF 6 vs VF 7
|Feature
|VinFast VF 6
|VinFast VF 7
|Body Type
|Compact Premium SUV
|Mid-size Dynamic SUV
|Length
|4,238 mm
|4,545 mm
|Battery Capacity
|59.6 kWh
|75.3 kWh
|Power Output (Eco/Plus)
|178 hp / 204 hp
|204 hp (FWD) / 354 hp (AWD)
|Torque
|250 Nm / 310 Nm
|310 Nm / 500 Nm
|Driving Range (WLTP)
|381 – 399 km
|431 – 450 km
|ADAS Level
|Level 2
|Level 2
|Infotainment Screen
|12.9-inch
|12.9” (Eco), 15” (Plus)
|Standout Features
|Panoramic roof, connected tech
|Wireless charging, AWD, signature LEDs
Conclusion: A Confident New Player Enters the EV Game
VinFast isn’t testing the waters. It’s diving straight in — with a full lineup, a made-in-India manufacturing hub, national reach, and an environmental conscience.
The VF 6 and VF 7 aren’t just new electric cars. They’re symbols of how fast, smart, and serious the EV transition in India is becoming. With pre-bookings now live and the official launch coming this August, this is the moment to join the movement.
If you’ve been waiting for a premium electric SUV that blends tech, style, practicality, and green intent — VinFast just hit the ignition.