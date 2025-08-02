July 2025 Two-Wheeler Sales War: Honda Overtakes Hero as India’s Top Two-Wheeler Brand — But the Battle’s Far From Over

4-Pointer Overview:
- Honda takes the crown in July 2025 with 5.15 lakh units sold, dethroning Hero after months.
- Hero slips to second but retains a stronghold in domestic year-to-date numbers.
- TVS almost catches up, with a massive 29% growth and just 11K units short of Hero.
- Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto focus on exports, showing different growth strategies in motion.
Intro: A Surprising Turn in India’s Two-Wheeler Race
The Indian two-wheeler market is anything but boring. In July 2025, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) pulled off a bold move — overtaking Hero MotoCorp in monthly sales. For the first time in a long while, the market felt genuinely unpredictable. While Hero is still the go-to brand for millions, the month showed us one thing clearly: no one’s crown is permanent in this high-speed race. Meanwhile, TVS Motor, Royal Enfield, and Bajaj Auto continue to carve out space in their own unique ways. Let’s dive into this action-packed month.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI): Bold, Strategic, Victorious
July 2025 was Honda’s month to shine. The Japanese brand reported a whopping 5,15,378 units sold, surpassing Hero by over 54,000 units.
Why the sudden jump?
Here’s what powered their climb:
- Aggressive expansion in the commuter segment — especially the 100–125cc space.
- Launched two new bikes: Shine 100 Deluxe and CB125 Hornet, both priced sharply and packed with value.
- Strong scooter sales, thanks to Activa’s evergreen popularity.
- Export numbers also boosted their tally: 49,047 units shipped overseas.
Honda isn’t just catching up anymore. It’s gunning for leadership with confidence.
Hero MotoCorp: Solid Backbone, But Needs to Watch Its Six
Hero may have slipped this month, but make no mistake — they’re still a dominant force in the game.
With 4,49,755 units dispatched in July (including 4.12 lakh domestic sales), Hero still commands loyalty, especially in rural belts.
Their edge?
- Massive dealership network, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns.
- The new HF Deluxe Pro brings smart tech and mileage for entry-level buyers.
- Scooters like Destini 125 and Xoom 125 are gaining urban traction.
- In exports, Hero clocked 37,358 units, continuing its push into developing markets.
But with Honda’s heat rising, Hero’s going to need a festive season knockout to get back on top.
TVS Motor: Quietly Fierce, Consistently Growing
Now this one is India’s underdog story. TVS registered 4,38,790 units in July — up 29% YoY and just 11,000 units behind Hero.
That’s big. Here’s why they’re rising fast:
- Scooters like Jupiter and motorcycles like Apache continue to sell like hotcakes.
- The iQube electric scooter is also surging, tapping into India’s EV sentiment.
- Domestic sales hit 3.08 lakh, and exports added another strong chunk.
TVS isn’t about flash — it’s about consistency. And in a volatile market, that’s becoming a superpower.
Bajaj Auto: Global Player, Local Fighter
Bajaj sold 2,96,247 units in July. But the domestic dip of 18% YoY raised a few eyebrows.
Still, there’s a silver lining — and it shines overseas:
- Exports jumped 22%, crossing 1.56 lakh units, thanks to its dominance in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.
- Their new campaign — “Duniya Dekhti Hai. Tu Dikha.” — is targeting youth riders, reigniting Pulsar’s original thrill.
Bajaj isn’t backing down — they’re just playing a different game.
Royal Enfield: Slow, Steady, and Globally Loved
RE clocked 88,045 units in July — up 31% YoY. They aren’t in the numbers race like the others, but they own their niche.
- Domestic: 76,254 units
- Exports: 11,791 units (almost double from last year)
- New launches like the Shotgun 650, Himalayan 450, and updated Bullet 350 are fueling growth.
Royal Enfield sells more than motorcycles — they sell legacy and lifestyle. And it’s working.
July 2025 Sales Snapshot
|Brand
|Total Sales
|Domestic Sales
|Export Sales
|YTD FY26 Sales
|Honda
|5,15,378
|4,66,331
|49,047
|18,88,242
|Hero
|4,49,755
|4,12,397
|37,358
|18,16,825
|TVS
|4,38,790
|3,08,720
|~1,30,070*
|~17,00,000*
|Bajaj
|2,96,247
|1,39,279
|1,56,968
|~13,00,000*
|Royal Enfield
|88,045
|76,254
|11,791
|~4,00,000*
*YTD numbers for TVS, Bajaj, and RE estimated based on monthly average projections.
Conclusion: The Throne Is Being Challenged
Honda’s comeback in July is a clear signal — this market is alive and unpredictable. Hero’s strength is solid, but it’ll have to evolve faster. TVS is the surprise package that could reshape the top 2, and Bajaj continues to bet big on global. Meanwhile, Royal Enfield marches to its own beat — and wins.
As we enter the festive season, expect fireworks in the form of new launches, price revisions, and marketing wars. For now, the leaderboard’s shaken — and that’s exactly what makes this space so exciting.
