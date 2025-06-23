VinFast Brings Its Electric Charm to Indian Malls: Meet the VF 6 and VF 7 Up Close

Quick Glance – Why This Matters:
- VinFast is showcasing its electric SUVs VF 6 & VF 7 at malls across 11 Indian cities.
- First public showcase since Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
- Visitors can experience the EVs’ tech, design, and comfort in high-footfall lifestyle spaces.
- Part of VinFast’s big plan to build a full EV ecosystem in India, starting with a plant in Tamil Nadu.
Intro:
Ever walked into your favorite mall and unexpectedly found the future parked right there? That’s exactly what VinFast is delivering to shoppers across India. After turning heads at the Bharat Mobility Expo, the Vietnamese EV Automaker is now bringing its VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs straight to the people — not in showrooms, but in popular shopping malls where everyday India hangs out.
This isn’t just a display — it’s an invitation to explore how sleek, sustainable, and seriously cool electric driving can be.
Up Close, Right Where You Are:
Starting June 21, VinFast is taking over mall atriums in 11 cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi. The idea? Let people truly feel the cars — not just see them behind glass or on a screen. These display events are VinFast’s way of meeting Indians where they are and making EVs relatable, touchable, and aspirational. VinFast isn’t waiting for customers to come to them; they’re going the extra mile, meeting them in their world. It’s their way of saying, “We’re here for you. We’re listening. And we’re leaving no stone unturned to earn your trust, one EV experience at a time
No cold pitch. Just open doors, open minds, and open sunroofs.
What Makes VF 6 and VF 7 So Special?
The VF 7, with its edgy “Asymmetric Aerospace” design, and the VF 6, built around the harmony of “Dualities in Nature,” are more than just good-looking electric SUVs. They pack in all the tech and comfort you’d expect from a global brand entering a fast-evolving EV space.
We’re talking:
- Futuristic V-shaped LED strips
- Panoramic sunroof for those endless sky views
- Massive touchscreen inside a driver-focused cockpit
- Smart ADAS features that help keep you safe without making a fuss
Whether you’re a first-time EV buyer or just window-shopping your dream ride, these cars are worth a second glance.
Where to Catch the Action:
|City
|Mall Location
|Delhi
|Select City Walk & Pacific Mall
|Chennai
|Express Avenue Mall
|Bengaluru
|Lulu Mall
|Pune
|Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar
|Hyderabad
|Sarath Capital Mall
|Kochi
|Lulu Mall
|Ahmedabad
|Nexus Mall
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Lulu Mall
|Gurugram
|Ambience Mall
|Lucknow
|Lulu Mall
|Vijayawada
|PVP Square Mall
Conclusion:
VinFast isn’t just launching cars — it’s starting conversations. By bringing their VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs directly into malls, they’re cutting through the noise and letting people experience what electric luxury really feels like.
It’s not just about zero emissions or futuristic features — it’s about giving India a taste of something new, something exciting, and something that fits into your life as easily as walking through a mall on a weekend.
So the next time you’re out grabbing coffee or catching a movie, don’t be surprised if the future is parked right beside you — and it has a V-shaped light strip and a whole lot of personality.