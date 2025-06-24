India’s EV Charging Revolution Begins: CHARGE ZONE® Unveils Nation’s Largest Superhub in Bangalore

Quick Overview – Why This Hub is a Game-Changer
- India’s Largest EV Charging Facility with 210+ chargers and 4MW capacity
- 35–45 Minute Charging Time to serve EV cars, buses & trucks
- 24/7 Access with fleet- and driver-friendly design and comfort amenities
- Part of a 13,500+ Charger Network accelerating India’s green mobility vision
Introduction: The Future Just Plugged In
In a powerful move toward sustainable and green transportation, CHARGE ZONE® has launched India’s most advanced EV charging hub in Bangalore. This isn’t just a milestone — it’s a megawatt-powered statement. With over 210 chargers and futuristic infrastructure, the new superhub isn’t just built for today’s EV demand — it’s built to power the future of mobility.
India’s EV Crown Jewel: What Makes This Hub Special
Nestled in the industrial edge of Beguru, Karnataka, this massive charging facility is nothing short of setting a benchmark in the field of EV mobility. Facilitating 80 DC fast chargers with 160 outlets and 50 AC chargers, the hub boasts a combined charging capacity of over 4 megawatts — making it the largest single-site EV charging facility in India. Whether it’s cars, buses, or electric trucks, this hub is geared up to charge them all, fast and efficiently.
Speed Meets Comfort: Designed for the Real India
This is not just a place to plug in — it’s an experience. CHARGE ZONE® has ensured that fleet operators, drivers, and passengers enjoy a high-comfort pitstop. Expect clean washrooms, waiting lounges, drinking water, and hassle-free parking, even for large electric fleets. And yes, the entire hub is open 24/7, because electric journeys don’t stop when the clock does.
App-Connected. Driver-Approved.
Backed by CHARGE ZONE®’s own smart technology platform, the hub offers real-time updates, app-based access, and advanced safety controls, ensuring every charge is smooth, safe, and efficient. It’s tech-forward, user-centric, and built with the modern EV driver in mind.
Scaling for the Nation: A Step Toward 1 Million Chargers
With over 13,500 charging points across 1200+ locations, CHARGE ZONE® is India’s fastest-growing EV charging network. The Bangalore hub is just a glimpse of what’s coming as the company works toward its 1 million charger vision — electrifying highways, metros, and Tier-2 cities alike. That’s a bold move — turning one of the biggest hindrances in EV adoption, infrastructure, into a real opportunity!
CHARGE ZONE® Bangalore Hub Specifications
|Feature
|Details
|Location
|Beguru, Karnataka (Bangalore)
|Total Chargers
|210+ (80 DC, 50 AC)
|Charging Capacity
|4+ Megawatts
|Charging Time
|35–45 minutes
|Vehicles Supported
|Cars, Buses, Trucks, Fleet EVs
|User Amenities
|Washrooms, Lounges, Water, 24/7 Access
|Tech Features
|App access, real-time monitoring, safety
Conclusion: Charging India’s Future
The CHARGE ZONE® superhub is not just a plug-in point — it’s a powerful promise. A promise that India is ready for the EV revolution — with speed, scale, and smarts. As EV adoption skyrockets, hubs like these are the cornerstones of a cleaner, connected, and future-ready nation. If you’re driving electric, Bangalore just became your new favorite pitstop.
Let’s electrify the road ahead — one superhub at a time.