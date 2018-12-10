VIDEO: Watch the New Suzuki Swift Being Pushed To The Max In This Gymkhana Style Footage!

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is one fun car to drive. It is peppy enough to pull you on the road at an exciting speed and its light weight makes it a fun car to handle too. We came across this video on youtube of a person hooning a beautiful red Swift through dirt and empty buildings. Bear in mind that the stunts you see in the video require immense training and safe roads to do, do not try to recreate them as it could endanger your life. That said, tighten your seatbelt and prepare yourself for the adrenaline filled video titled “The new swift can handle it.”

The video starts with a clip where we see the car sliding on the gravel. The front wheels are pointing in the opposite direction and the hatchback slides forward without complaining at all. Then we see the car parked in an old warehouse with the mean looking LED DRLs switched on. The driver gets in and comes out of the very narrow entrance with the ORVMs closed. Once out, the ORVMs are opened, and the hooning begins. It is mind-boggling to see what a Maruti Suzuki Swift is capable of doing in its stock form itself.

The new generation Swift comes with a petrol and diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.3-litre diesel puts out 74 hp and 190 Nm of torque. Both these engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and Maruti Suzuki also offers an AMT gearbox with both engines as an option. The prices of the petrol Swift start at INR 4.99 Lakh and go all the way till INR 7.76 Lakh. The oil burner starts at INR 5.99 Lakh and goes all the way till INR 8.76 Lakh. (All prices are ex-showroom) Here is the video we have been talking about, uploaded by YouTube user Oliver Amon, do watch it and let us know what you think in the comments.