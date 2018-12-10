Now You Can Customise Your Helmet to Match Your Royal Enfield

Once you are done buying yourself a Royal Enfield that you have always wanted, you can now get yourself a helmet to match that. Royal Enfield is now offering an option to customise your helmet to suit your personal taste. The helmet can be customised online on the Royal Enfield store and the company offers a variety of customisation options. However, this customisation process can only be done on a half-face helmet as of now. The price of the helmet is INR 3,200 for any amount of changes you wish to do. Once ordered, the helmet will be delivered to you in a time period of 30 days.

Out of the multiple customisation options, the first one you need to select is the decal. Decals like stripes, chequered flag and Made like a gun are available. If you wish to keep things simple, Royal Enfield has got you covered, simply select the Mono Colour option. Then you select from a range of colours available at the store which include Charcoal, Desert Storm and many more. Moreover, you can choose between a matte or glossy finish in certain colour options to suit your taste. Then comes in an option to choose either a chopper style visor or a peak and the interior fabric colour as well.

Royal Enfield will also let you add some text to the side of the helmet. A maximum of 14 characters can be stuck on to the surface and one can use special characters like + (Plus), – (Minus), # (Hashtag), @ (At The Rate), ! (Exclamation Mark), _ (Underscore), $ (Dollar Sign), . (Full Stop). The sticker will be protected by a layer of clear coat which will ensure the sticker stays in place longer. The helmet provided is ISI (IS: 4151) and DOT (FMVSS No. 218) certified and is made of lightweight fibreglass. Would you by a customised helmet for your Royal Enfield? Let us know in the comments.