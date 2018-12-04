Want a CNG Powered New Generation Ertiga? Maruti Suzuki Dealers Have Got You Covered

We witnessed the launch of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a couple of days back. Launched with a new petrol and the same diesel engine, the new Ertiga just like its predecessor is a complete value for money package in the MPV market at this point in time. The new generation car exceeds the qualities of the existing model in every way possible but there just is one let down, there is no CNG variant available yet from the factory. Maruti has promised us a Factory fitted CNG variant in the future which should be out by next year but till then Maruti dealerships have got you covered till the meantime who are offering to fit a CNG kit to your new car for INR 65,000.

This fitment will be done at the dealership level where a petrol variant of the Ertiga will be converted to run on CNG. While it will not be fitted at the factory itself, why would you go to a dealer to fit that tank of gas? To save your precious warranty with the new car. Moreover, dealers will also offer a one year warranty on this optional CNG kit, ensuring your car stays on the road with the least amount of maintenance costs over the years to come.

Dealers will install a sequential CNG kit on the Ertiga with a storage tank of 14-kilogram capacity. The cost of this conversion would cost the customer an additional INR 65,000 which would also include the paperwork and registration at the RTO. With the CNG addition, expect the new 1.5-litre engine to go a bit down on power. When pumped with petrol, the engine can produce 103 hp and 138 Nm of torque. The Ertiga comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while a 4-speed torque converter is also on offer in the petrol variant. What would you do? Wait for a factory fitted CNG or go for this dealer option? Let us know in the comments below.