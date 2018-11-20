Could We See a 650 Based Bobber from Royal Enfield?

Royal Enfield took us all by surprise with the launch of the new 650 Twins. The bikes are not only made good, but they also come at a price tag which we still cannot digest. Starting from a mere INR 2.5 Lakhs makes the bikes a great value for money proposition. Mighty impressed by riding both of them back to back on the scenic roads of Goa, do watch our review on the Interceptor and the Continental GT. That said, what is next for Royal Enfield? How does a company go ahead from here? They did showcase a beautiful bobber at this years EICMA show, but that seems too far away in the future for now.

Thinking about a bobber, what if Royal Enfield were to make a bobber based on the 650 twins? That is exactly what the guys at GaadiWaadi gave a thought on and here is a sketch of how that finished product will look like. A chopped rear fender along with chubbier tyres adds the bobber character to the bike. Finishing the bobber look would a be a sing seat, crafted out of a premium material and a monoshock in place of the conventional dual shock up setup. Power would still come from the same air and oil-cooled 648 cc fuel injected, parallel twin engine good for 47.6 PS of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque.

While this is just a speculation and there is a very low possibility of Royal Enfield offering something like this, but it feels good to believe that it could happen. That said, do not be disappointed because just like we have seen in the past, many bike shops across the country have taken an RE and converted them to a bobber. We recently showcased such examples from Eimor customs and it is just a matter of time before we see these shops coming out with a 650 Twin bobber. Below is a gallery of one such beautiful bobber based on another RE bike.

Image source: GaadiWaadi