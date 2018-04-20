Trending:
VIDEO: TVS Ntorq Vs Honda Grazia Vs Suzuki Access 125 Comparo

The new TVS NTORQ impressed us with its sporty character and our correspondent could not stop praising the scooter after returning from the first ride. But while the scooter was an absolute treat around TVS’s test track, how good is it in real life conditions? Moreover, has TVS delivered a product that can take on the existing and new crop of 125cc scooters in the Indian market? We placed the new TVS Ntorq against Honda’s new contender in the 125cc segment, the Grazia, and Suzuki’s impressive Access 125.

Here’s the video comparison of the TVS NTORQ Vs Honda Grazia Vs Suzuki Access 125:

Technical Specifications of the TVS NTORQ Vs Honda Grazia Vs Suzuki Access 125:

SpecificationsTVS NTORQHonda GraziaSuzuki Access 125
ENGINE
Engine Type4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air cooled4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air cooled4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air cooled
Displacement124.79 cc124.9 cc124 cc
Power9.4 PS @ 7,500 rpm8.6 PS @ 6,500 rpm8.7 PS @ 7,000 rpm
Torque10.5 Nm @ 5,500 rpm10.54 Nm @ 5,000 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
Claimed Fuel EconomyNot Disclosed60 kmpl64 kmpl
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Overall Length1,865 mm1,812 mm1,870 mm
Overall Width710 mm697 mm655 mm
Overall Height1,160 mm1,146 mm1,160 mm
Wheelbase1,285 mm1,260 mm1,265 mm
Ground Clearance155 mm155 mm160 mm
Seat HeightNA766 mm780 mm
Curb Mass116.1 Kg107kg102 kg
WheelsAlloySteel / AlloySteel / Alloy
Fuel Tank5.0 L5.3 L5.6 L
BRAKES
FrontDiscDrum / Optional DiscDrum / Optional Disc
RearDrumDrumDrum
TYRES
Front100/80-12 (Tubeless)90/90-12 (Tubeless)90/90 – 12 (Tubeless)
Rear110/80-12 (Tubeless)90/100-10 (Tubeless)90/100 – 10 (Tubeless)
SUSPENSION
FrontTelescopicTelescopicTelescopic
RearGas filled Hydraulic Type Coil SpringSpring Loaded Hydraulic TypeSwing arm
ELECTRICALS
HeadlightHalogenLEDHalogen
PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM DELHI)
Drum Brake VariantNAINR 59,827INR 54,419
Disk Brake VariantINR 58,750INR 62,269INR 57,744

 