VIDEO: TVS Ntorq Vs Honda Grazia Vs Suzuki Access 125 Comparo
The new TVS NTORQ impressed us with its sporty character and our correspondent could not stop praising the scooter after returning from the first ride. But while the scooter was an absolute treat around TVS’s test track, how good is it in real life conditions? Moreover, has TVS delivered a product that can take on the existing and new crop of 125cc scooters in the Indian market? We placed the new TVS Ntorq against Honda’s new contender in the 125cc segment, the Grazia, and Suzuki’s impressive Access 125.
Here’s the video comparison of the TVS NTORQ Vs Honda Grazia Vs Suzuki Access 125:
Technical Specifications of the TVS NTORQ Vs Honda Grazia Vs Suzuki Access 125:
|Specifications
|TVS NTORQ
|Honda Grazia
|Suzuki Access 125
|ENGINE
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air cooled
|4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air cooled
|4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air cooled
|Displacement
|124.79 cc
|124.9 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.4 PS @ 7,500 rpm
|8.6 PS @ 6,500 rpm
|8.7 PS @ 7,000 rpm
|Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 5,500 rpm
|10.54 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
|10.2 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
|Claimed Fuel Economy
|Not Disclosed
|60 kmpl
|64 kmpl
|DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
|Overall Length
|1,865 mm
|1,812 mm
|1,870 mm
|Overall Width
|710 mm
|697 mm
|655 mm
|Overall Height
|1,160 mm
|1,146 mm
|1,160 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,285 mm
|1,260 mm
|1,265 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|155 mm
|160 mm
|Seat Height
|NA
|766 mm
|780 mm
|Curb Mass
|116.1 Kg
|107kg
|102 kg
|Wheels
|Alloy
|Steel / Alloy
|Steel / Alloy
|Fuel Tank
|5.0 L
|5.3 L
|5.6 L
|BRAKES
|Front
|Disc
|Drum / Optional Disc
|Drum / Optional Disc
|Rear
|Drum
|Drum
|Drum
|TYRES
|Front
|100/80-12 (Tubeless)
|90/90-12 (Tubeless)
|90/90 – 12 (Tubeless)
|Rear
|110/80-12 (Tubeless)
|90/100-10 (Tubeless)
|90/100 – 10 (Tubeless)
|SUSPENSION
|Front
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Rear
|Gas filled Hydraulic Type Coil Spring
|Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
|Swing arm
|ELECTRICALS
|Headlight
|Halogen
|LED
|Halogen
|PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM DELHI)
|Drum Brake Variant
|NA
|INR 59,827
|INR 54,419
|Disk Brake Variant
|INR 58,750
|INR 62,269
|INR 57,744