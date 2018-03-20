VIDEO: Toyota Yaris Features Revealed Ahead Of Impending Launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM), the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer, showcased the Yaris sedan in the country for the first time at the 2018 Auto Expo held last month in Delhi. The company has now shared a video reveal the segment first features of the model ahead of its launch in India that is likely to take place soon.

As seen in the attached video, the upcoming Toyota Yaris sedan will come equipped with a number of first-in-class features such as electrically adjustable driver seat, hand gesture control for the infotainment system, 4.2 inch TFT MID cluster, roof mounted HVAC vents for the second row, ambient lighting, paddle shifters, etc.

Toyota will also offer a few other features on the Yaris which include automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, disc brakes on all four corners, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system, adjustable rear centre headrest, front parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rain sensing wipers, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill-Start Assist Control (HSC).

The 2018 Toyota Yaris will be available with a single engine option which is a 1.5-litre petrol engine upon launch. This engine will be capable of producing 106 hp and 140 Nm of torque. This engine can be had with a six speed manual transmission as standard while a seven speed CVT transmission with paddle shifters will be available as an option. Once launched in India, the Toyota Yaris will rival the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.